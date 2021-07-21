July 21 MLB Betting Guide: An NL Central Rivalry

MLB Betting Guide for Wednesday, July 21

It’s the midway point of the week, and why not celebrate with a split slate of MLB baseball, with action starting at 12:10 p.m. Eastern.

After weather concerns for the last several days, it seems that we may be in the clear to have all games play.

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Info

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Red Sox +164| Blue Jays -196

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 10.5 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Odds to Win World Series: Red Sox +1200 | Blue Jays +2000

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction and Picks

The Blue Jays continue to be one of the hottest teams in baseball. Facing an inexperienced pitcher in Houck, combined with effective pitching from Ray, look for a Blue Jays win.

The Bet: Blue Jay (-196)

Boston Red Sox vs. Toronto Blue Jays and Analysis

Probables: Tanner Houck (Red Sox) vs. Robbie Ray (Blue Jays)

Projected Lineup

After a rainout, Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays head into the finale of this American League East showdown. Boston took the first game of the series Monday, 13-4.

Boston Red Sox Analysis

Tanner Houck takes the mound for the Red Sox, making his third start of the season. Houck last made a start for the Red Sox on Apr. 18, a 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox where he went 4.1 innings, throwing 58 pitches, allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out two batters. Houck, a recent call-up from Triple-A Worcester, made a relief appearance on July 16 against the New York Yankees, recording a save in a 4-0 Red Soc win, throwing 49 pitches in three innings of work, allowing one hit and striking out three batters.

An 0-2 record this season, Houck has a 3.38 ERA, 26.8% K rate and a 1.28 WHIP. He primarily uses a two-pitch mix of fastball (57%) and slider (39%), with the slider used most often to strike out batters. The pitch has a 46% K rate, used in 37% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 38% CSW rate, 42% Whiff rate and a 58% PutAway Rate.

The Blue Jays will likely use Marcus Semien, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer at the top of the order. One of the more productive offenses in the league, the Blue rank first in batting average (.265), with the second-lowest strikeout rate (21.7%) and a .328 OBP.

Toronto Blue Jays Analysis

Robbie Ray makes his 19th start of the season, last pitching in a 10-2 win over the Texas Rangers on July 16. He threw 100 pitches in 6.2 innings of work, allowing four hits and striking out eight batters. In his first meeting with the Red Sox this season, an 18-4 win on Jun. 13, Ray threw 88 pitches in six innings, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out 10 batters.

An 8-4 record this season, Ray has a 2.93 ERA with a 31% K rate and a 1.05 WHIP. He primarily uses a two-pitch mix consisting of fastball (60%) and slider (27%), often going to the slider as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 48% K rate, used in 44% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 34% CSW rate, 46% Whiff rate and a 59% PutAway rate.

The Red Sox will likely use Kike Hernandez, Jarren Duran, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers at the top of the order. Keep an eye on Hernandez, who is projected to hit leadoff. He is 10-for-45 with four home runs against Ray in his career.

Boston is hitting .257 this season, with a .322 OBP and a 23% K rate, making them one of the more efficient teams in the majors.

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Game Info

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Cubs +108 | Cardinals -126

Spread: Cardinals -1.5

Total: 8 Over (-120) | Under (-102)

Odds to Win World Series: Cubs +7000 | Cardinals +9500

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals Prediction and Picks

Both offenses have a lot to be desired, ranking toward the bottom end of the league in production. With two surprising starting pitchers facing off, look for this game to be a lower-scoring affair potentially.

The Bet: Under (8)

Chicago Cubs vs. St. Louis Cardinals News and Analysis

Probables: Kyle Hendricks (Red Sox) vs. Adam Wainwright (Cardinals)

Projected Lineup

A classic National League Central battle heads to the finale, with the Cubs looking for a series win after a 7-6 win Tuesday night.

Chicago Cubs Analysis

Kyle Hendricks takes the mound, making his 20th start of the season. He last pitched in a 5-1 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 16, going six innings, throwing 101 pitches, allowing one run on six hits and striking out four batters. In his previous three meetings with the Cardinals this season, he is 3-0, last pitching in a 10-5 win on July 9, going 6.1 innings, allowing two runs on seven hits and striking out one batter.

A slow start to the season, Hendricks has a 12-4 record with a 3.65 ERA, 71.9% K rate and a 1.26 WHIP. He uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (59%), changeup (27%) and curveball (14%). Look for the sinker to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 15% K rate and is used in 22% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 31% CSW rate, 11% Whiff rate and a 41% PutAway rate.

The Cardinals will likely use Dylan Carlson, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill at the top. Goldschmidt has had the most success against Hendricks in his career, going 12-for-28. St. Louis had the third-lowest strikeout rate in the league but rank 24th in batting average (.230) and 27th in OBP (.301).

St. Louis Cardinals Analysis

Veteran right-hander Adam Wainwright takes the mound for the Cardinals, making his 19th start of the season. He last pitched in a 7-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants, going six innings, throwing 88 pitches, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out seven batters. In his first meeting with the Cubs this season, a 2-1 loss, he recorded a no-decision after going eight innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven batters, throwing 101 pitches.

The 16-year veteran has a 7-5 record this season, with a 3.71 ERA, 22.9% K rate and a 1.15 WHIP. He has also stuck out seven or more batters in seven starts.

Wainwright uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (36%), curveball (34%) and cutter (24%). He’ll likely go with the curveball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 26% K rate, used in 31% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 35% CSW rate, 27% Whiff rate and a 50% PutAway rate.

The Cubs should use Willson Contreras, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Baez and Kris Bryant at the top of the order. Rizzo has had the most success against Wainwright in his career, going 14-65 with one home run. The Cubs are hitting .227 on the season, the third-lowest in the majors, with a 26% K rate and a .305 OBP.