July 22 MLB Betting Guide: The Race for First in the NL West

MLB Betting Guide for Thursday, July 22

Get a head start to the weekend with a jam-packed day of MLB baseball action. Stay locked into the action with top-tier pitching and high-powered offenses in great spots.

Find out which games you should target.

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game Info

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Giants +152| Dodgers -180

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 7.5 Over (-118) | Under (-102)

Odds to Win World Series: Giants +1400 | Dodgers +390

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Prediction and Picks

Walker Buehler is one of the more dominant pitchers in the majors. Although facing a tough Giants team, Buehler should have an effective outing, allowing the Dodgers to capture the series.

The Bet: Dodgers (-180)

San Francisco Giants vs. Los Angeles Dodgers and Analysis

Probables: Anthony DeSclafani (Giants) vs. Walker Buehler (Dodgers)

Projected Lineup

A National League West rivalry heads into the series finale Thursday, with the Giants taking a 2-1 series lead after Wednesday’s 4-2 win. The Giants hold on to the lead in the division by two games.

San Francisco Giants Analysis

Anthony DeSclafani takes the mound for the Giants, making his 20th start of the season. He last pitched in a 3-1 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on July 17, going six innings, throwing 81 pitches, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out four batters. This season, against the Dodgers, DeSclafani is 0-2, pitching 12.1 innings, allowing 15 runs on 19 hits and striking out 12 batters.

In his first season with the Giants, DeSclafani is 10-4 with a 2.78 ERA, 23.1% K rate and a 0.99 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he ranks 13th in ERA and 10th in WHIP.

Look for DeSclafani to use a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (46%), slider (33%) and changeup (11%). His slider is the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 27% K rate, the pitch is used in 31% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 31% CSW rate, 32% Whiff rate and a 47% PutAway rate.

The Dodgers will likely use Max Muncy, Justin Turner, Will Smith and Cody Bellinger at the top. Keep an eye on whether Mookie Betts returns to the lineup after missing four games with a hip injury. He should bat leadoff if active. The Dodgers are one of the more productive teams in the league, ranking ninth in batting average (.245), second in OBP (.339) and have the 10th-lowest strikeout rate (22.9%).

Los Angeles Dodgers Analysis

Walker Buehler takes the mound, making his 20th start of the season. He last pitched in a 9-2 win over the Colorado Rockies on July 17, going seven innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out eight batters. In his previous two meetings against the Giants, Buehler is 2-0, pitching 19.2 innings, allowing four runs on 12 hits and striking out 15 batters.

In his fifth season with the Dodgers, Buehler is 10-1 with a 2.37 ERA, 26% K rate, and a 0.91 WHIP. Among qualified starters this season, he ranks sixth in ERA, 26th in K rate and seventh in WHIP.

He uses a four-pitch mix, consisting of fastball (56%), curveball (14%), cutter (14%) and slider (13%). Look for the knuckle curve to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch had a 39% K rate, used in 38% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 29% CSW rate, 33% Whiff rate and a 58% PutAway Rate.

The Giants will likely use LaMonte Wade, Mike Yastrzemski, Buster Posey and Wilmer Flores at the top. Posey, who recently returned from the injured list with a thumb bruise, sat out of Wednesday’s matchup. Posey has also had the most success against Buehler, going 3-for-11 in his career.

The team has had a surprising first half, ranking 10th in batting average (.244) and seventh in OBP (.328). However, they tend to strike out more often, with the ninth-highest rate in the league (24%).

Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins Game Info

Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Angels +122 | Twins -144

Spread: Twins -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-120) | Under (-102)

Odds to Win World Series: Angels +8000 | Twins +50000

Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins Prediction and Picks

Despite a lackluster season in the AL Central, the Twin rank in the Top 10 in batting average, K rate, OBP and wRC+. A high hard-hit rate (42%) and HR/FB rate (16%) from Heaney should give the Twins plenty of opportunities to score.

The Bet: Twins (-144)

Los Angeles Angels vs. Minnesota Twins News and Analysis

Probables: Andrew Heaney (Angels) vs. Kenta Maeda (Twins)

Projected Lineup

The Angels head to Minnesota to kick off a four-game weekend series with the Minnesota Twins after losing a two-game set to the Oakland Athletics.

Los Angeles Angels Analysis

Andrew Heaney takes the mound for the Angels, making his 17th start of the season. He last pitched in a 6-5 loss to the Seattle Mariners on July 16, going four innings, allowing four runs on six hits, and striking out four batters. In his first meeting with the Twins this season, a 10-3 win Heaney recorded a no-decision after throwing 79 pitches in 5.1 innings of work, allowing two runs on two hits and striking out six batters.

This season, Heaney has a 5-7 record with a 5.56 ERA, 28% K rate and a 1.36 WHIP. He uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (60%), curveball (21%) and changeup (19%). The curveball is the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 41% K rate, the pitch is used in 38% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 32% CSW rate, 38% Whiff rate and a 62% PutAway rate.

The Twins will likely start Luis Arraez, Mitch Garver, Nelson Cruz and Josh Donaldson at the top of the lineup. Cruz has had the most success against Heaney in his career, going 5-for-19 with three home runs. The team is hitting .243 this season with a .316 OBP and a 22% strikeout rate, the ninth-best in the majors.

Minnesota Twins Analysis

Kenta Maeda takes the mound for the Twins, making his 16th start of the season, last pitching in a 4-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers on July 17. Maeda recorded a no-decision after throwing 90 pitches in five innings of work, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out eight batters. A 4-3 record to start his second season with the club, Maeda has a 4.71 ERA, 25% K rate and a 1.36 WHIP.

His arsenal contains a three-pitch mix of slider (39%), fastball (91%) and changeup (27%). He’ll likely throw a split-finger fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 30% K rate, used in 41% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 24% CSW rate, 32% Whiff rate and a 50% PutAway rate.

The Angels will likely start David Fletcher, Shohei Ohtani, Jared Walsh and Max Stassi at the top of the lineup. The team has a .258 batting average this season, good for fourth in the majors, with a 0.319 OBP and a 23% strikeout rate.