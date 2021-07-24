July 24 MLB Betting Guide: A Pitcher’s Duel in Chicago

MLB Betting Guide for Saturday, July 24

It’s a perfect summer day for MLB baseball action. With a full day of games, there is no reason to follow along with your favorite team.

Find out which games you should target.

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles Game Info

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Nationals -210| Orioles +176

Spread: Nationals -1.5

Total: 9.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to Win World Series: Nationals +9000 | Orioles +50000

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles Prediction and Picks

Washington should cruise to an easy victory against Baltimore, but 9.5 runs seems a bit high, even with Harvey on the mound

The Bet: Under (9,5)

Washington Nationals vs. Baltimore Orioles and Analysis

Probables: Max Scherzer (Giants) vs. Matt Harvey (Dodgers)

Projected Lineup

The Beltway Series heads to Game 2 of a three-game set with the Orioles taking the first game 6-1 Friday night.

Washington Nationals Analysis

Nationals ace Max Scherzer takes the mound, making his 19th start of the season. He last pitched in an 8-7 Nationals win over the San Diego Padres on July 18, recording a no-decision after throwing 102 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out four batters. With a 7-4 record this season, Scherzer has a 2.83 ERA, 35.1% K rate and a 0.89 WHIP, striking out eight or more batters in 12 of his 18 starts this season. Among qualified starters, he ranks first in K rate, fourth in WHIP and 12th in ERA.

Scherzer uses a four-pitch mix, consisting of fastball (48%), slider (20%), changeup (14%) and cutter (9%). His slider is the go-to pitch for striking out batters, with a 39.3% K rate. The pitch is used in 28% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 39% CSW rate, 47% Whiff rate and a 59% PutAway rate.

Baltimore should start Cedric Mullins, Austin Hays, Trey Mancini and Ryan Mountcastle at the top. Keep an eye on Maikel Franco, who is projected to hit seventh. Franco, who recently returned to the lineup, is 4-for-27 with one home run in his career against Scherzer. The Orioles this season are hitting .236 with a .301 OBP and have a 24% strikeout rate.

Baltimore Orioles Analysis

Matt Harvey takes the mound for the Orioles, making his 20th start of the season. Harvey last pitched in a 5-0 win over the Kansas City Royals on July 18, throwing 74 pitches in six innings of work, allowing three hits and striking out two batters. In his first meeting with the Nationals this season, a 6-5 loss on May 23, Harvey threw 92 pitches in 4.2 innings of work, allowing six runs on nine hits and striking out six batters.

In his first season with the Orioles, Harvey has a 4-10 record with a 7.13 ERA, 16% K rate and a 1.63 WHIP. He uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (58%), slider (20%), curveball (11%) and changeup (10%), preferring to go with the slider to strike out batters. The pitch has a 27% K rate this season, used in 36% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 27% CSW rate, 32% Whiff rate and a 48% PutAway rate.

The Nationals will likely use Alcides Escobar, Trea Turner, Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the top of the lineup. Bell has had the most success against Harvey in his career, going 6-for-18 with one home run. The Nationals, one of the more productive teams in the majors, are third in batting average (.258), fourth in OBP (.333) and have the eighth-lowest strikeout rate at 22.4%.

Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers Game Info

Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: White Sox +112 | Brewers -132

Spread: Brewers -1.5

Total: 7 Over (-118) | Under (-104)

Odds to Win World Series: White Sox +650 | Brewers +1200

Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers Prediction and Picks

Rodon has been a dominant pitcher this season and should continue as one of the top arms in the league, facing a Brewers squad who, at times, has struggled at the plate.

The Bet: White Sox (+112)

Chicago White Sox vs. Milwaukee Brewers News and Analysis

Probables: Carlos Rodon (White Sox) vs. Corbin Burnes (Twins)

Projected Lineup

In a battle between two of the top teams in the majors, the Milwaukee Brewers look to jump to a 2-0 series lead against the Chicago White Sox after a 7-1 win Friday night.

Chicago White Sox Analysis

Carlos Rodon takes the mound for the White Sox, making his 17th start of the season. The former first-round pick is this year’s feel-good story. Non-tendered by the White Sox in December, Rodon signed with the team, returning on a one-year deal and was expected to be the fourth starter, behind Lucas Giolito, Lance Lynn and Dallas Keuchel. However, Rodon has had a resurgent season, throwing a no-hitter against Cleveland on Apr. 15.

Rodon last pitched in a 4-0 win against the Houston Astros on July 18, throwing 98 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing one hit and striking out 10 batters. An 8-3 record this season, Rodon has a 2.14 ERA, 36.6% K rate and a 0.90 WHIP. Among starters who have thrown more than 90 innings this season, Rodon is fifth in ERA, third in K rate and seventh in WHIP. In all but one of his starts this season, he has struck out seven or more batters.

Rodon uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (57%), slider (27%) and changeup (14%). His slider is one of the most effective pitches in the league for striking out batters. With a 55% K rate, the pitch is used in 54% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 42% Whiff rate and a 64% PutAway rate.

The Brewers will likely start Kolten Wong, Willy Adames, Christian Yelich and Avisail Garcia at the top. Despite their first-place standing in the National League Central, the team has the second-lowest batting average, hitting .224 this season, with a .315 OBP and a 25% strikeout rate, which is the sixth-highest.

Milwaukee Brewers Analysis

Brewers ace Corbin Burnes takes the mound Saturday, making his 17th start of the season. Burnes last pitched in an 8-0 win over the division rival Cincinnati Reds on July 18, throwing 108 pitches in 8.1 innings of work, allowing five hits and striking out 12 batters. This season, Burnes has a 5-4 record with a 2.16 ERA, 37.2% K rate and a 0.90 WHIP. Among starters who have thrown at least 90 innings this season, he ranks sixth in ERA, second in K rate and sixth in WHIP. In all but two of his starts, he has struck out seven or more batters.

He uses a diverse five-pitch mix of cutter (52%), curveball (15%), fastball (12%), slider (11%) and changeup (10%). The curveball is one of the more dominant pitches in the arsenal, with a 53% K rate. The pitch is used in 33% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 40% CSW rate, 48% Whiff rate and a 70% PutAway rate.

The White Sox are expected to start Tim Anderson, Brian Goodwin, Jose Abreu and Yoan Moncada at the top. One of the more productive teams in the majors, the team ranks sixth in batting average (.255) with a .338 OBP and a 23% K rate.