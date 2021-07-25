July 25 MLB Betting Guide: Cincinnati with the Sweep

MLB Betting Guide for Sunday, July 25

From the first pitch at 1:05 p.m. Eastern to a must-watch national TV game, there is plenty of MLB action to close the weekend.

Find out which games you should target.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Cardinals +152| Reds -180

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 10 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to Win World Series: Cardinals +11000 | Reds +6500

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds Prediction and Picks

Look for Cincinnati to keep the momentum going as they secure the series sweep against the Cardinals, giving Gray his third win of the season.

The Bet: Reds (-180)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Cincinnati Reds and Analysis

Probables: Johan Oviedo (Cardinals) vs. Sonny Gray (Reds)

Projected Lineup

The Cincinnati Reds will look to go for the series sweep against the Cardinals Sunday after a 5-3-win Saturday.

St. Louis Cardinals Analysis

Johan Oviedo takes the mound for the Cardinals, making his 13th start of the season. Oviedo last pitched in a 7-6 Cardinals loss to the Chicago Cubs on July 20, recording a no-decision after throwing 74 pitches in five innings of work, allowing one run on three hits and striking out five batters. In his first meeting with the Reds this season, a 5-2 Cardinals loss on Jun. 5, Oviedo recorded a no-decision after going four innings, throwing 65 pitches, allowing two runs on three hits striking out four batters.

Posting an 0-5 record this season, Oviedo has a 4.81 ERA, 17% K rate and a 1.50 WHIP. He uses a four-pitch mix consisting of fastball (54%), slider (24%), curveball (11%) and changeup (10%). His slider is the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 27% K rate, the pitch is used in 42% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 22% CSW rate, 42% Whiff rate and a 40% PutAway rate.

The Reds should use Jonathan India, Jesse Winker, Joey Votto and Aristides Aquino at the top. The Reds have the seventh-highest batting average in the majors, hitting .248 with a 23% strikeout rate and an OBP of .328, the fourth-highest.

Cincinnati Reds Analysis

Sonny Gray will make his 14th start of the season, last pitching in an 8-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers on July 18. He threw 99 pitches in 4.2 innings of work, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out six batters. In his first meeting with the Cardinals this season, Gray was credited with the loss in a 5-4 Cardinals win on Apr. 23, throwing 86 pitches in 3.2 innings, allowing five runs on six hits and striking out six batters.

In his third season with the Reds, Gray has a 2-5 record with a 3.65 ERA, 29.7% K rate and a 1.35 WHIP. Gray uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (52%), curveball (25%) and slider (17%). Look for the two-seam sinker to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 40.5% K rate, used in 42% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 34% CSW rate, 22% Whiff rate and a 58% PutAway rate.

The Cardinals will likely start Dylan Carlson, Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and Tyler O’Neill at the top of the order. Keep an eye on Tommy Edman, who is projected to bat sixth. Edman is 4-for-9 against Gray in his career. St. Louis has struggled offensively this season, having the sixth-lowest batting average (.232), sixth-lowest OBP (.303) and the sixth-lowest strikeout rate of 22%.

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Braves +148 | Phillies -176

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 9.5 Over (-102) | Under (-120)

Odds to Win World Series: Braves +6000 | Phillies +6000

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction and Picks

Expect a higher-scoring affair with two National League East rivals squaring off. Both teams have been productive offensively, ranking in the top half of all teams in baseball.

The Bet: Over (9.5)

Atlanta Braves vs. Philadelphia Phillies News and Analysis

Probables: Touki Toussaint (Braves) vs. Aaron Nola (Phillies)

Projected Lineup

Two National League East rivals square off for the series on Sunday, after a 15-3 Braves win Saturday night to tie the series at one game apiece.

Atlanta Braves Analysis

Touki Toussaint takes the mound for the Braves, making his second start of the season. He made his season debut on July 20, a 2-1 win over the San Diego Padres, going 6.2 innings, throwing 79 pitches, allowing one run on three hits and striking out five batters.

Last season, making five starts with the Braves, Toussaint had an 0-2 record, with an 8.88 ERA, 25% K rate and a 1.77 WHIP.

Toussaint uses a four-pitch mix consisting of fastball (41%), curveball (29%), changeup (20%) and slider (10%).

Expect the Phillies to use Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen at the top. Making a run for first place in the National League East, the Phillies are batting .240, with a .318 OBP and a 24% strikeout rate.

Philadelphia Phillies Analysis

Phillies ace Aaron Nola takes the mound, making his 20th start of the season. Nola last pitched in a 6-4 loss to the New York Yankees on July 20, throwing 101 pitches in 5.1 innings of work, allowing four runs on seven hits and striking out five batters. In three meetings with the Braves this season, Nola has a 0-1 record, pitching 15.2 innings, allowing 11 runs on 18 hits and striking out 17 batters.

This season, Nola is 6-6 with a 4.64 ERA, 29% K rate and a 1.23 WHIP. Among qualified starters, Nola is 49thin ERA, 15th in K rate and 41st in WHIP. He uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (49%), curveball (27%) and changeup (22%). Nola will likely throw a knuckle curve to strike out batters. The pitch has a 38% K rate, used in 38% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 40% CSW rate, 35% Whiff rate and a 50% PutAway rate.

The Braves should start Joc Pederson, Ozzie Albies, Freddie Freeman and Austin Riley at the top. The Braves are hitting .242, with the ninth-best OBP at .323 and a 24.3% strikeout rate.