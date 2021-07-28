July 28 MLB Betting Guide: An NL East Matchup To Watch

MLB Betting Guide for Wednesday, July 28

The heart of summer is here, and no better way than to celebrate with a full-day slate of non-stop MLB baseball action, starting at 1:10 p.m. Eastern.

Oakland Athletics vs. San Diego Padres Game Info

Oakland Athletics vs. San Diego Padres Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Athletics +128| Padres -152

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-104) | Under (-118)

Odds to Win World Series: Athletics +2500 | Padres +900

Oakland Athletics vs. San Diego Padres Prediction and Picks

With two effective pitchers squaring off, look for a lower-scoring affair, especially in the confines of Petco Park, which ranks as the eight-most hitter-friendly venue this year.

The Bet: Under (8.5)

Oakland Athletics vs. San Diego Padres and Analysis

Probables: Sean Manaea (Athletics) vs. Blake Snell (Padres)

Projected Lineup

An interleague matchup heads to the finale of a two-game set, with the Padres taking Game 1 7-4 Tuesday night.

Oakland Athletics Analysis

Sean Manaea takes the mound, making his 21st start of the season. He last pitched in a 4-1 win over the Seattle Mariners, throwing 106 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing one run on three hits and striking out 13 batters. With a 7-6 record this season, Manaea has a 3.16 ERA, 26.5% K rate and 1.18 WHIP. This season, he ranks 19th in ERA, 23rd in K rate and 33rd in WHIP among qualified starters this season.

Manaea uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (59%), changeup (25%) and curveball (15%), preferring to use the two-seam fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 27% K rate, used in 33% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 31% CSW rate, 25% Whiff rate and a 45% PutAway rate.

The Padres should use Tommy Pham, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado at the top of the order. One of the more productive teams in the majors, the Padres rank as the ninth-best batting average (.244), sixth-best OBP (.328) and have the fourth-lowest strikeout rate (22%).

San Diego Padres Analysis

Blake Snell takes the mound for the Padres, making his 19th start of the season. He last pitched in a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins on July 22, going six innings, throwing 92 pitches, allowing one run on three hits and striking out eight batters. With a 4-3 record this season, Snell has a 4.93 ERA, 28.7% K rate and a 1.56 WHIP.

Look for Snell to use a four-pitch mix of fastball (49%), slider (21%), curveball (15%) and changeup (15%). The former AL Cy Young winner prefers to go with the slider as the go-to pitch for sitting-down batters. The pitch has a 42% K rate, used in 43% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 30% CSW rate, 43% Whiff rate and a 58% PutAway rate.

Oakland will likely start Mark Canha, Elvis Andrus, Matt Olson and Ramon Laureano at the top of the order. Collectively, the team is hitting .233, with a .311 OBP and a 23% strikeout rate.

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Game Info

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Nationals +172 | Phillies -205

Spread: Phillies -1.5

Total: 8 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to Win World Series: Nationals +12000 | Phillies +5000

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies Prediction and Picks

Although Wheeler will likely face an effective lineup from the Nationals, the Phillies should get to Corbin early, who has had allowed eight or more hits in three of his four starts this month. In only one of the four games, he has allowed less than four earned runs. With such a volatile pitcher, the Phillies should provide plenty of run support for a Wheeler win.

The Bet: Phillies (-210)

Washington Nationals vs. Philadelphia Phillies News and Analysis

Probables: Patrick Corbin (Nationals) vs. Zack Wheeler (Phillies)

Projected Lineup

An NL East showdown heads to the third game of a four-game set, with the Nationals taking Game 2 6-4 Tuesday night.

Washington Nationals Analysis

Patrick Corbin takes the mound for the Nationals, making his 20th start of the season. He last pitched in a 6-1 loss to the Baltimore Orioles on July 23, going 5.1 innings, throwing 91 pitches, allowing five runs on five hits and striking out four batters. In his first matchup with the Phillies this season, a 5-1 win on May 13, Corbin threw 102 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing one run on five hits and striking out nine batters.

A 6-9 record this season, Corbin has a 5.71 ERA, 17.6% K rate and a 1.45 WHIP. Among qualified starters, he has the third-highest ERA, sixth-lowest K rate and fourth-highest WHIP.

Look for Corbin to use a two-pitch mix consisting of fastball (56%) and slider (35%). The slider is the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 29% K rate, the pitch is used in 38% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% CSW rate, 37% Whiff rate and a 48% PutAway rate.

The Phillies should start Jean Segura, J.T. Realmuto, Bryce Harper and Andrew McCutchen at the top. Segura has had the most success against Corbin in his career, going 8-for-28. The Phillies have the 14th-highest batting average of .241, with a .319 OBP and a 24% K rate, which is the eighth-highest in the majors.

Philadelphia Phillies Analysis

Phillies ace Zack Wheeler takes the mound, making his 21st start of the season. Wheeler last pitched in a 5-1 win over the Atlanta Braves on July 23, throwing 111 pitches in seven innings of work, allowing one run on seven hits and striking out eight batters. In his previous two meetings with the Nationals this season, Wheeler is 0-2 in three starts, pitching 16.1 innings, allowing seven runs on 19 hits and striking out 19 batters.

Posting an 8-5 record, Wheeler has a 2.37 ERA, 30.4% K rate and a 1.01 WHIP. Wheeler is eighth in ERA, eighth in K rate and 12th in WHIP among qualified starters this season.

He uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (59%), slider (26%) and curveball (10%). Look for the four-seam fastball as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 31% K rate, used in 35% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 25% Whiff rate and a 50% PutAway rate.

The Nationals will likely use Alcides Escobar, Josh Harrison, Juan Soto and Josh Bell. With Trea Turner out after testing positive for COVID-19, expect Escobar or Carter Kieboom to take shortstop duties. Gerardo Parra projected to bat fifth, has had the most success against Wheeler, going 10-for-20 with a home run. Washington has the third-highest batting average, hitting .257 on the season, with a .329 OBP and the sixth-lowest strikeout rate of 22%.