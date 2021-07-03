July 3 MLB Betting Guide: Go With the Top Bats

MLB Betting Guide for Saturday, July 3

Kick-off the holiday weekend with a split-slate of MLB baseball. With 15-games throughout the day, there is endless opportunity to tune in to great baseball action.

Be sure to keep an eye on the weather in Philadelphia. The forecast currently calls for rain in the area, which could wash out the game.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Rays +100| Blue Jays -118

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 10 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Odds to Win World Series: Rays +1400 | Blue Jays +2400

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction and Picks

One of the highest games on the slate at 10 runs, expect plenty of runs with two pitchers with ERAs above four and a ballpark in Sahlen Field that skews as a hitter-friendly venue.

The Bet: Over (10)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays and Analysis

Probables: Shane McClanahan (Rays) vs. Ross Stripling (Blue Jays)

Projected Lineup

After an 11-1 Blue Jays win Friday night, this American League East matchup heads into the second game of the series. The Rays, holding a 5-3 record this season against the Blue Jays, are squarely in second place in the division, 4.5-games behind the Boston Red Sox.

Tampa Bay Rays Analysis

Shane McClanahan makes his 12th start of the season, last pitching in a 13-3 win over the Los Angeles Angles on Jun. 26, going six innings, throwing 87 pitches, allowing three runs on four hits and striking out seven batters. In his first meeting against the Blue Jays, a 3-1 Rays win on May 22, McClanahan recorded a no-decision after throwing 67 pitches in five innings of work, allowing one run on four hits, striking out four batters. In his first season in the majors, McClanahan has a 3-2 record with a 4.09 ERA, 28.9% K rate and 1.26 WHIP. He is tied for second among starting pitchers this season, joining Gerrit Cole for pitches thrown above 100 MPH, with 15.

Look for McClanahan to use a three-pitch mix of slider (40%), fastball (40%) and curveball (11%). The slider is the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 41% K rate, the pitch is used 43% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 38% CSW rate, 46% Whiff rate and a 58% PutAway rate.

The Blue Jays will likely use Marcus Semien, Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer at the top of the order. One of the top offenses in the majors, Toronto, is hitting .266, which is second, a .330 OBP and a 21.8% strikeout rate—the second-lowest.

Toronto Blue Jays Analysis

Ross Stripling makes his 14th start of the season for the Blue Jays, last pitching in a 5-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Jun. 27. He threw 95 pitches in five innings of work, allowing two runs on six hits, striking out three batters. In his first meeting with the Rays, Stripling recorded a no-decision in a 14-8 loss on May 24, going seven innings, throwing 76 pitches, allowing two hits and striking out seven batters, following opener Trent Thornton.

With a 3-4 record this season, Stripling has a 4.27 ERA with a 24.6% K rate and ad 1.224 WHIP. He uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (51%), curveball (18%), slider (16%) and changeup (13%). The changeup, although used the least, is the most effective pitch in the arsenal. With a 33% K rate, the pitch is used 44% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% CSW rate, 31% Whiff rate and a 59% PutAway rate.

The Rays will likely use Brandon Lowe, Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena and Austin Meadows at the top of the order. Keep an eye on Manuel Margot, who is projected to bat sixth. Margot is 6-for-16 with two home runs against Stripling. The Rays have the eighth-lowest batting average, hitting .230 with a .315 OBP and the second-highest strikeout rate at 26.8%

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Indians Game Info

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Indians Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Astros -164 | Indians +138

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 9.5 Over (-115) | Under (-105)

Odds to Win World Series: Astros +650 | Indians +4800

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Indians Prediction and Picks

Expect a dominant Astros team to get to the rookie Eli Morgan early, setting up Odorizzi for the win.

The Bet: Astros (-164)

Houston Astros vs. Cleveland Indians News and Analysis

Probables: Jake Odorizzi (Astros) vs. Eli Morgan (Indians)

Projected Lineup

After taking the second game of the four-game set 6-3 Friday night, the Astros will look to secure the series today against the Cleveland Indians.

Houston Astros Analysis

Jake Odorizzi takes the mound, making his ninth start of the season. He last pitched in a 2-1 Astros loss to the Detroit Tigers on Jun. 27, recording a no-decision after going five innings, throwing 77 pitches, allowing two hits and striking out three batters. In his first season with Houston, Odorizzi is 2-3 with a 4.08 ERA, 27.3% K rate and a 0.96 WHIP.

Odorizzi uses primarily a three-pitch mix of fastball (61%), changeup (15%) and cutter (10%). He’ll likely rely on the four-seam fastball to strike out batters. The Pitch has a 29% K rate, used 33% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% CSW rate, 25% Whiff rate and a 40% PutAway rate.

The Indians should use Cesar Hernandez, Amed Rosario, Jose Ramirez and Franmil Reyes. Reyes is expected to join the team Saturday after being activated from the injured list after missing 35 games because of an oblique injury. Jose Ramirez has had the most success against Odorizzi in his career, going 5-for-23 with three home runs. Cleveland is hitting .229 this season, with the second-lowest OBP at .298 and a 23% strikeout rate.

Cleveland Indians Analysis

Eli Morgan will make his fifth start for the Indians today, last pitching in a 13-5 win over the Detroit Tigers on Jun. 28, going five innings, throwing 69 pitches, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out four batters. The rookie is 1-2 this season, with a 9.37 ERA, 25.3% K rate and a 1.53 WHIP.

Morgan uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (50%), changeup (25%) and slider (21%). He prefers to use the four-seam fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 30% K rate, used 17% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 34% CSW rate, 34% Whiff rate and a 36% PutAway rate.

The Astros will likely use Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa at the top of the order. The Astros lead the batting average, hitting .275 this season with a .350 OBP and an 18.6 strikeout rate, which is the lowest in the majors.