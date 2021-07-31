July 31 MLB Betting Guide: A Showdown at Oracle Park

MLB Betting Guide for Saturday, July 31

We’re heading into the final stretch of the 2021 MLB baseball season, closing the chapter on the four months of action. With the dust settling on yesterday’s trade deadline, be sure to catch some of the biggest stars making debuts with their new teams this weekend.

Weatherwise, it appears Saturday will be the perfect summer backdrop, with all games expected to play.

Find out which games you should target.

Houston Astros vs. San Francisco Giants Game Info

Houston Astros vs. San Francisco Giants Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Astros -112| Giants -104

Spread: Astros -1.5

Total: 8 Over (-118) | Under (-104)

Odds to Win World Series: Astros +480 | Giants +950

Houston Astros vs. San Francisco Giants Prediction and Picks

In what looks to be a pitcher’s duel Saturday, look for the Giants to bounce back from Friday’s loss in a tough matchup against the Astros. Expect Alex Wood to have an effective start, with the Giants bats providing run support.

The Bet: Giants (-108)

Houston Astros vs. San Francisco Giants News and Analysis

Probables: Zack Greinke (Astros) vs. Alex Wood (Giants)

Projected Lineup

In a battle between two first-place teams, the AL West-leading Astros look to jump to a 2-0 series lead between the NL West-leading San Francisco Padres after a 9-6-win Friday night. Saturday’s matchup also features two of the top arms in the majors, squaring off in Oracle Park.

Houston Astros Analysis

Astros ace Zack Greinke takes the mound, making his 22nd start of the season. He last pitched in a 3-1 win over the in-state rival Texas Rangers on July 25, throwing 86 pitches in six innings of work, allowing one run on five hits and striking out four batters. With a 10-3 record this season, Greinke has a 3.48 ERA, 18.4% K rate and a 1.12 WHIP. Among qualified starters this season, he is 24th in WHIP and 17th in barrel rate at 6.5% — an indication he limits hard hits.

Greinke uses a four-pitch mix consisting of fastball (46%), changeup (22%), curveball (17%) and slider (13%). Look for the changeup as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 26% K rate, used in 40% of two-strike situations, resulting in an 18% CSW rate, 29% Whiff rate and a 51% PutAway rate.

The Giants will likely start LaMonte Wade, Buster Posey, Mike Yastrzemski and Alex Dickerson at the top. Keep an eye on the lineup, however. Kris Bryant, who the Giants acquired from the Cubs Friday, is finalizing plans to join the team.

A surprise this season as the leaders in the National League West, the Giants are hitting .243 with a .326 OBP, ranking them as one of the top teams in offense. However, the team also tends to strike out more than average, having the seventh-highest K rate at 24.7%.

San Francisco Giants Analysis

Alex Wood takes the mound for the Giants, making his 18th start of the season. He last pitched in a 6-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on July 25, going 5.1 innings, throwing 91 pitches, allowing one run on five hits and striking out eight batters. He has stuck out seven or more batters in 10 of his 18 starts in a resurgent season for Wood. Posting a 9-3 record, Wood has a 3.65 ERA, 26% K rate and a 1.17 WHIP.

Wood uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (47%), slider (31%) and changeup (22%). He’ll likely throw the slider to strike out batters. The pitch has a 38% K rate, used in 42% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 36% CSW rate, 40% Whiff rate and a 53% PutAway rate.

The Astros will likely use Jose Altuve, Michael Brantley, Yuli Gurriel and Carlos Correa at the top. The team is the most productive offense in baseball this season, ranking first in batting average (.268), OBP (.342) K rate (19%). The team also leads the majors in wRC+ (119) and wOBA(.338).

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Game Info

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Rockies +166 | Padres -198

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 7 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Odds to Win World Series: Rockies +50000 | Padres +1300

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres Prediction and Picks

The Padres have not been the productive team as expected. Combined with the Rockies facing one of the top-tier pitchers in the majors and in a park that favors pitching, look for a lower-scoring affair.

The Bet: Under (7)

Colorado Rockies vs. San Diego Padres News and Analysis

Probables: German Marquez (Rockies) vs. Yu Darvish (Padres)

Projected Lineup

The Colorado Rockies opened their series against their NL West counterparts with a 9-4-win Friday night, hoping to keep the momentum going, facing one of the top-tier pitchers in the majors.

Colorado Rockies Analysis

German Marquez takes the mound for the Rockies, making his 22nd start of the season. He last pitched in a 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Angels on July 26, going 6.1 innings, throwing 107 pitches, allowing four runs on eight hits and striking out eight batters. An 8-8 record this season, Marquez has a 3.54 ERA, with a 24.9% K rate and a 1.16 WHIP. Although Marquez plays in Coors Field, a top venue for hitters, he has the second-lowest barrel rate among qualified starters at 3.30%. Marquez has a 2-6 record away from Denver, throwing 48 innings in eight starts, with a 3.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and a 26.6% K rate.

In his first meeting with the Padres, a 3-0 win on July 10, Marquez went seven innings, throwing 86 pitches, allowing three hits and striking out nine batters.

Marquez uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (51%), slider (28%) and curveball (19%). Look for the knuckle curve to be his go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 56% K rate, used in 58% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 34% CSW rate, 46% Whiff rate and a 65% PutAway rate.

The Padres should start Adam Frazier, Tommy Pham, Manny Machado, and Jake Cronenworth. Keep an eye on Eric Hosmer, projected to bat fifth, is 7-for-22 with one home run against Marquez.

The team will likely be without Fernando Tatis Jr., who reinjured his shoulder in Friday’s matchup. San Diego is eighth in batting average (.245) with a .327 OBP and 21.9% K rate.

San Diego Padres Analysis

Padres ace Yu Darvish makes his 21st start of the season. He last pitched in a 9-3 loss to the Miami Marlins, going five innings, throwing 93 pitches, allowing four runs on five hits and striking out six batters. Facing the Rockies three times this season, he has a 1-0 record, throwing 16 innings, allowing five runs on 12 hits and striking out 17 batters. He recorded a no-decision in an 8-4 Padres loss at Coors, throwing 100 pitches in five innings of work, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out five batters.

In his first season with the Padres, Darvish has a 7-5 record with a 3.27 ERA, 29% K rate and a 1.01 WHIP. He ranks 21st in ERA, 15th in K rate and 11th in WHIP among qualified starters this season.

Darvish uses primarily a three-pitch mix of cutter (39%), fastball (25%) and slider (22%). He is also known to throw a curveball (8%) and changeup (4%). Look for the slider as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 31% K rate, used in 38% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 30% CSW rate, 22% Whiff rate and a 46% PutAway rate.

The Rockies will likely use Raimel Tapia, Brendan Rodgers, Charlie Blackmon and Trevor Story at the top. Keep tabs on Story’s status ahead of tonight’s matchup. He was scratched ahead of Friday’s series opener for rest. The team ranks eighth in batting average (.245) with a .312 OBP and the eighth-lowest strikeout rate at 22.5%.