July 4 MLB Betting Guide: Fireworks in Chicago

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Game Info

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: White Sox -190| Tigers +160

Spread: White Sox -1.5

Total: 9 Over (+100) | Under (-122)

Odds to Win World Series: White Sox +800 | Tigers +50000

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Prediction and Picks

Facing a rookie pitcher, an effective White Sox squad should get to Manning in the early innings, providing a setup for Giolito to secure the win.

The Bet: White Sox (-190)

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers and Analysis

Probables: Lucas Giolito (White Sox) vs. Matt Manning (Tigers)

Projected Lineup

The weekend slugfest between these two American League Central foes comes to a decisive game three after an 11-5 Tigers win Saturday.

Chicago White Sox Analysis

Lucas Giolito takes the mound for the White Sox, making his 17th start of the season. He last pitched in a 7-6 win over the Minnesota Twins on Jun. 29, going six innings, allowing three runs on six hits and striking out one batter. Making his fourth start against the Tigers this season, Giolito is 0-2, pitching 19.2 innings, allowing 10 runs on 17 hits and striking out 25 batters. His last outing, a 5-4 White Sox win on Jun. 11, Giolito recorded a no-decision after six innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out nine batters.

One of the more dominant arms in the majors, Giolito has had an up-and-down season, posting a 6-5 record with a 3.84 ERA, 29.4% K rate and a 1.10 WHIP.

Giolito uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (44%), changeup (37%) and slider (17%). He’ll likely use the changeup to strike out batters—one of the more effective pitches among starters this season. The pitch has a 37% K rate, used 40% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 36% CSW rate, 37% Whiff rate and a 50% PutAway rate.

The Tigers will likely use Akil Baddoo, Jonathan Schoop, Robbie Grossman and Miguel Cabrera at the top of the order. Schoop has seen the most success against Giolito, going 7-for-23 with one home run. The Tigers are hitting .235 on the season, with a .235 OBP and a 27% strikeout rate, which is the highest in the league.

Detroit Tigers Analysis

Matt Manning takes the mound for the Tigers, making his fourth start of the year. He last pitched in a 13-5 loss to the Cleveland Indians on Jun. 28, going 3.2 innings, throwing 75 pitches, allowing nine runs on nine hits and striking out two batters. In his first year in the majors, Manning has a 1-2 record with an 8.16 ERA, 9.1 % K rate, and a 1.53 WHIP.

He uses primarily a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (66%), changeup (16%) and slider (15%). The four-seam fastball is his go-to for striking out batters. With a 12% K rate, the pitch is used 19% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 23% CSW rate, 12% Whiff rate and a 28.6% PutAway rate.

The White Sox should use Tim Anderson, Gavin Sheets, Jose Abreu and Yasmani Grandal at the top. Chicago is fifth in batting average, hitting .254 on the season, with a .337 OBP and a 23% strikeout rate.

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Game Info

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Giants -184 | Diamondbacks +154

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 9 Over (-104) | Under (-118)

Odds to Win World Series: Giants +1600 | Diamondbacks +50000

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Prediction and Picks

Expect the Diamondbacks to continue to struggle and an effective outing from DeSclafani, setting up the Giants for the sweep.

The Bet: Giants (-184)

San Francisco Giants vs. Arizona Diamondbacks News and Analysis

Probables: Anthony DeSclafani (Giants) vs. Caleb Smith (Diamondbacks)

Projected Lineup

In a July 4 nightcap, the National League West-leading Giants look to go for the series sweep against the Arizona Diamondbacks after a 6-5-win Saturday night.

San Francisco Giants Analysis

Anthony DeSclafani takes the mound for the Giants, making his 17th start of the season. He last pitched in a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jun. 28, going five innings, throwing 86 pitches, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out six batters. Appearing to have a resurgent season, the DeSclafani is 8-3 on the year with a 2.91 ERA, 23.4% K rate and a 1.03 WHIP. Among qualified starters this season, he is 15th in WHIP and 18th in ERA.

DeSclafani uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (47%), slider (34%) and changeup (11%). His two-seam fastball is the most effective pitch in the arsenal for striking out batters. The pitch has a 30% K rate, used 39% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% CSW rate, 16% Whiff rate and 50% PutAway rate.

The Diamondbacks will likely use Josh Rojas, Pavin Smith, Eduardo Escobar and Christian Walker at the top. Struggling at the plate, the Diamondbacks are hitting .232 on the season with a .306 OBP and a 23.8% strikeout rate.

Arizona Diamondbacks Analysis

Caleb Smith takes the mound, making his eighth start of the year. He last pitched in a 3-2 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals on Jun. 29, going five innings, allowing two runs on four hits and striking out eight batters. Recently returning to a starting role for Arizona, Smith has a 2-4 record with a 3.08 ERA, 26.9% K rate and a 1.27 WHIP.

Smith uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (49%), slider (26%) and changeup (17%). He tends to go with the slider to strike out batters. The pitch has a 24% K rate, used in 26% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 29% CSW rate, 22% Whiff rate and a 42% PutAway rate.

San Francisco should use Austin Slater, Darin Ruf, Mike Yastrzemski and Buster Posey at the top of the order. The Giants are 11th in the league in batting average, hitting .243 this season, with a .327 OBP and a 25% strikeout rate, the ninth-highest in the league.