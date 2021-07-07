July 7 MLB Betting Guide: Take the Padres Bats

MLB Betting Guide for Wednesday, July 7

Wednesday’s split slate of MLB baseball action begins at 12:10 p.m. Eastern, with the first game of the doubleheader between Cleveland and Tampa Bay. Stay locked until the 10:10 p.m. night guaranteed to have you break up the midweek monotony.

Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals Game Info

Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Reds -152| Royals +128

Spread: Reds -1.5

Total: 9.5 Over (-104) | Under (-118)

Odds to Win World Series: Reds +6000 | Royals +30000

Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals Prediction and Picks

Kauffman Stadium is a hitter-friendly venue, with a park factor this year of 103. With two effective teams and afternoon temperatures in the 80s, expect plenty of runs and the Fountains at Kauffman to have a busy day.

The Bet: Over (9.5)

Cincinnati Reds vs. Kansas City Royals and Analysis

Probables: Sonny Gray (Reds) vs. Brady Singer (Royals)

Projected Lineup

After a bounce-back 7-6-win Tuesday night, the Kansas City Royals have evened a three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds at one game apiece, heading into the series finale Wednesday afternoon.

Cincinnati Reds Analysis

Sonny Gray takes the mound for the Reds, making his 12th start of the season and second start since returning from the injured list with a groin injury. He last pitched in a 2-1 Reds win against the Chicago Cubs on July 2, recording a no-decision after throwing 86 pitches in five innings of work, allowing one run on five hits and striking out eight batters. Gray has a 1-4 record with a welcome return to the Reds rotation posting a 3.27 ERA, 30.8% K rate and 1.29 WHIP, pitching 55 innings this season.

Gray uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (53%), curveball (26%) and slider (17%). He prefers the sinker variety of his fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 42% k rate, used in 43% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 35% CSW rate, 23% Whiff rate and a 60% PutAway rate.

The Royals should use Whit Merrifield, Andrew Benintendi, Carlos Santana and Salvador Perez at the top of the order. Benintendi has had the most success against Gray in his career, going 6-for-11 with one home run. The Royals rank ninth in batting average, hitting .244 this season, with a .306 OBP and a 22% strikeout rate, the fourth-lowest in the majors.

Kansas City Royals Analysis

Brady Singer takes the mound for the Royals, making his 18th start of the season. He last pitched in a 7-4 Royals win over the Minnesota Twins on July 2, recording a no-decision after throwing 72 pitches in three innings, allowing two runs on five hits and striking out four batters. Singer has a 3-6 record with a 4.74 ERA, 23.3% K rate and 1.52 WHIP. Among qualified starters who have thrown at least 70 innings, he has the ninth-highest WHIP.

Singer uses a two-pitch mix of fastball (61%) and slider (35%). He prefers to use the slider to strike out batters. With the 29% K rate, the pitch is used in 37% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% CSW rate, 21% Whiff rate and a 47% PutAway rate.

The Reds will likely use Jonathan India, Jesse Winker, Nick Castellanos and Joey Votto at the top of the order. One of the surprisingly effective teams in the majors, the Reds, are hitting .248 this season, the seventh-best with a .329 OBP, the fourth-highest and a 22.9% strikeout rate.

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Game Info

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Nationals +154 | Padres -184

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-108) | Under (-112)

Odds to Win World Series: Nationals +5000 | Padres +850

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Prediction and Picks

Expect Corbin’s struggles to continue against the top of the Padres lineup, giving San Diego a 2-1 series lead heading into the finale Thursday.

The Bet: Padres (-184)

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres News and Analysis

Probables: Patrick Corbin (Nationals) vs. Chris Paddack (Padres)

Projected Lineup

After two games in a four-game series, the San Diego Padres have tied the series at one game after a 4-7-win Tuesday night.

Washington Nationals Analysis

Patrick Corbin takes the mound, making his 17th start of the season, last pitching in a 6-2 loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 1. He threw 97 pitches in 4.2 innings, allowing five runs on eight hits and striking out two batters. Corbin has appeared to struggle this season; with a 5-7 record, he had a 5.56 ERA, 18.6% K rate and a 1.40 WHIP. Among qualified starters, Corbin has the second-highest ERA, sixth-highest WHIP and 10th-lowest K rate.

He uses a two-pitch mix of fastball (56%) and slider (36%). Look for the slider to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 29.3% K rate, used in 36% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% CSW rate, 36% Whiff rate and a 48.2% PutAway rate.

The Padres will likely use Tommy Pham, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado at the top of the order. Keep an eye on Wil Myers, who is projected to bat fifth. Myers is 10-for-29 with one home run against Corbin. The Padres are hitting .239 this season, with a .324 OBP and a 22.1% strikeout rate, the third-lowest in the majors.

San Diego Padres Analysis

Chris Paddack makes his 16th start of the season, last pitching in a 3-4 Padres loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on July 2, recording a no-decision. He went seven innings, throwing 95 pitches, giving up three runs on four hits and striking out five batters. A 4-5 record this season, Paddack has a 4.56 ERA, 24.4% K rate and a 1.23 WHIP.

Paddack uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (62%), changeup (27%) and curveball (10%). While infrequently used, the curveball is the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 53% K rate, used in 34% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 19% CSW rate, 50% Whiff rate and 69% PutAway rate.

The Nationals will likely start Alcides Escobar, Trea Turner, Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the top of the lineup. The Nationals are sixth in batting average, hitting .251 with a .323 OBP and a 23% strikeout rate.