July 8 MLB Betting Guide: Aces Everywhere

MLB Betting Guide for Thursday, July 8

Look forward to the weekend with a full slate of MLB baseball action starting at 12:10 p.m. Eastern.

Keep an eye on the weather in Baltimore and Cleveland. Both games have the potential for rain in the forecast and could be washed out.

Find out which games you should target.

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Game Info

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Nationals +120| Padres -142

Spread: Padres -1.5

Total: 7 Over (+100) | Under (-122)

Odds to Win World Series: Nationals +5000 | Padres +850

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres and Picks

Expect a lower-scoring affair, despite two high-powered offenses. With both starting pitchers having a K rate above 30%, the bats will have a tough time producing.

The Bet: Under (7)

Washington Nationals vs. San Diego Padres and Analysis

Probables: Max Scherzer (Nationals) vs. Yu Darvish (Padres)

Projected Lineup

A battle between two of the top aces in the majors in tonight’s nightcap is undoubtedly not to disappoint, with the Nationals leading the series 1-1 after a 15-5 win Wednesday night.

Washington Nationals Analysis

Max Scherzer takes the mound, making his 17th start of the season, last pitching in a 10-5 Nationals loss to the Los Angeles Dodgers on July 2. He recorded a no-decision after pitching six innings, throwing 100 pitches, allowing one run on four hits and striking out eight batters. Scherzer has a 7-4 record this season with a 2.10 ERA, 35.5% K rate, and a .085 WHIP. Among qualified starters, Scherzer is sixth in ERA, fourth in K rate and fourth in WHIP.

Scherzer uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (48%), slider (19%) and changeup (14%). He prefers to go to the slider as the pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 39% K rate, used 38% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 39% CSW rate, 45% Whiff rate and a 57% PutAway rate.

The Padres will likely use Tommy Pham, Fernando Tatis Jr., Jake Cronenworth and Manny Machado at the top of the order. Keep an eye on Eric Hosmer, who is projected to bat sixth. Hosmer is 11-for-43 with one home run against Scherzer. Collectively, the Padres are hitting .241 with a .324 OBP and a 22% strikeout rate, the third-lowest in the majors.

San Diego Padres Analysis

Yu Darvish makes his 18th start for the Padres Thursday, last pitching in a 4-2 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies on July 3. Darvish threw 98 pitches in six innings of work, allowing four runs on six hits and striking out eight batters. A 7-3 record with a 2.65 ERA, 30.6% K rate and a 0.95 WHIP. Among qualified starters, Darvish is 14thin ERA, 12th in K rate and 10th in WHIP.

Darvish uses a three-pitch mix of cutter (39%), fastball (26%) and slider (21%). Look for Darvish to use the slider to strike out batters. With a 32% K rate, the pitch is used in 38% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 30% CSW rate, 22% Whiff rate and a 49.3% PutAway rate.

The Nationals will likely use Alcides Escobar, Trea Turner, Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the top. Washington is hitting .251 this season, with a .323 OBP and a 23$ strikeout rate, the 10th-lowest in the league.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Moneyline, Total and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Dodgers -162 | Marlins +136

Spread: Dodgers -1.5

Total: 7.5 Over (+100) | Under (-122)

Odds to Win World Series: Dodgers +400 | Marlins +30000

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins Prediction and Picks

The Dodgers should have an effective outing against Alcantara, providing Urias with run support to secure the win.

The Bet: Dodgers (-162)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Miami Marlins News and Analysis

Probables: Julio Urias (Marlins) vs. Sandy Alcantara (Marlins)

Projected Lineup

The Dodgers and Marlins head to the series finale with the Marlins taking a 3-0 lead after a 9-6 win Wednesday night, headed toward the sweep.

Los Angeles Dodgers Analysis

Julio Urias takes the mound for the Dodgers, making his 18th start of the season. He last pitched in a 10-5 win over the Washington Nationals on July 2, going six innings, throwing 87 pitches, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out three batters. Urias has a 10-3 record with a 3.81 ERA, 27.4% K rate and 1.07 WHIP.

He uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (50%), curveball (33%) and changeup (17%). He’ll likely throw a curveball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 36% K rate, used in 34% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 38% CSW rate, 30% Whiff rate and a 53% PutAway rate.

The Marlins will likely deploy Jazz Chisholm, Starling Marte, Garrett Cooper and Jesus Aguilar at the top of the order. Miami has the 10th-lowest batting average in the majors, hitting .233 with a .302 OBP and a 26% strikeout rate, the fifth highest.

Miami Marlins Analysis

Sandy Alcantara makes his 19th start of the season for the Marlins, last pitching in a 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on July 3. He went six innings, throwing 99 pitches, allowing one run on five hits and striking out four batters. In his first matchup with the Dodgers, a 9-6 loss on May 14, Alcantara threw 55 pitches in 1.1 innings of work, allowing eight runs on seven hits and striking out three batters.

A 5-7 record heading into the All-Star break, Alcantara has a 2.96 ERA, 21.3% K rate and a 1.09 WHIP. He uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (49%), changeup (25%) and slider (21%). The changeup is the most effective pitch in the arsenal. With a 27% K rate, the pitch is used in 42% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 27% CSW rate, 20% Whiff rate and a 29% PutAway rate.

The Dodgers will likely use Mookie Betts, Max Muncy, Justin Turner and Cody Bellinger at the top of the order. One of the more effective offenses in the majors, the Dodgers rank 13th in batting average, hitting .239 with a .336 OBP and a 23.1% strikeout rate.