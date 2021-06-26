June 26 MLB Betting Guide: deGrom Day

MLB Betting Guide for Saturday, June 26

Spend the afternoon locked-in to non-stop MLB baseball action, with 11games starting before 5 p.m. Eastern.

Keep an eye on the weather in the upper Midwest. Rain is in the forecast for Chicago and Minneapolis, which could wash out a few key games.

Find out which games you should target.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Game Info

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Moneyline, Total, and Odds

All MLB Betting lines, odds and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: Phillies +210| Mets -255

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 6.5 Over (-106) | Under (-114)

Odds to Win World Series: Phillies +6000 | Mets +850

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Prediction and Picks

All signs point toward an effective outing for deGrom. Although the Phillies have been effective at the plate, a weakness is their higher-than-league-average strikeout rate.

The Bet: Mets (-255)

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets News and Analysis

Probables: Zach Eflin (Phillies) vs. Jacob deGrom (Mets)

Projected Lineup

After splitting a doubleheader Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies have a tough test ahead of them in Game 3 of this National League East rivalry. The Mets currently have the upper hand, leading the season series 2-1.

Philadelphia Phillies Analysis

Zach Eflin takes the mound, making his 15th start of the season, last pitching in an 11-2 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Jun. 20, going five innings, throwing 88 pitches, allowing seven runs on nine hits and striking out six batters. In his first meeting with the Mets this season, an 8-7 Mets win on May 2, Eflin recorded a no-decision after throwing 97 pitches in six innings, allowing two runs on 10 hits and striking out seven batters. A 2-6 record this season, Eflin has a 4.39 ERA, 23.6% K rate and 1.27 WHIP.

Look for him to use a four-pitch mix consisting of fastball (53%), slider (25%), curveball (10%) and changeup (10%). He tends to use the two-seam variety of his fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 23.5% K rate, used in 28.3% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 28.3% CSW rate, 12.9% Whiff rate and a 50% PutAway rate.

The Mets will likely use Jeff McNeil, Francisco Lindor, Michael Conforto and Pete Alonso at the top of the order. Conforto has had the most success against Eflin, going 10-for-29 in his career with three home runs. This season, the Mets have struggled at the plate, with the sixth-lowest batting average in the majors, hitting .228, a .308 OBP and a 24.2% K rate.

New York Mets Analysis

When Jacob deGrom takes the mound, it is essentially appointment-viewing TV. Saturday is no exception, with deGrom making his 13th start of the season. He last pitched in a 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Jun. 21, a seven-inning affair in which he went five innings, throwing 70 pitches, allowing one hit and striking out six batters. He also impressively threw 15 pitches above 100 MPH and an average spin rate of 2,400 RPM. In his first meeting with the Phillies on Apr. 5, deGrom recorded a no-decision in a 5-3 Mets loss, going six innings, throwing 77 pitches, allowing three hits and striking out seven batters. He threw 11 pitches with a velocity of more than 100 MPH with an average spin rate of 2,500 RPM.

The most dominant pitcher in the majors, deGrom has a 7-2 record with a 0.50 ERA, 46.8% K rate and a .051 WHIP, leading the league among all qualified starters in all three categories. He has also thrown the most pitches above 100 MPH this season at 154, 16% of his pitch count.

deGrom uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (61%), slider (29%) and changeup (10%). With an average velocity of 99 MPH, his fastball is the go-to pitch for striking out batters. The pitch has a 36% K rate, used 23.5% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 20.7% Whiff rate and a 69.4% PutAway rate.

Look for the Phillies to use Odubel Herrera, Phys Hoskins, J.T. Realmuto and Bryce Harper at the top of the order. Harper has had the most success against deGrom in his career, going 11-for-39 with two home runs. The Phillies are batting .239, the 12th highest in the majors, with a .313 OBP and a 25.6% K rate, the seventh-highest in the majors.

Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Game Info

Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Athletics +100 | Giants -118

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 8 Over (-100) | Under (-110)

Odds to Win World Series: Athletics +1800 | Giants +2200

Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants Predictions and Picks

Historically known as a pitcher-friendly venue, Oracle Park skews more toward a batter-friendly venue this season, with a park factor of 101 and the fourth-most hard-hit rate at 106. With bats able to produce on both sides, look for this game to be a higher-scoring affair.

The Bet: Over (8)

Oakland Athletics vs. San Francisco Giants News and Analysis

Probables: Frankie Montas (Athletics) vs. Alex Wood (Giants)

Projected Lineup

Game 1 of the Bay Bridge series went to the Giants, with a 2-0-win Friday night. A surprising leader in the National League West, the Giants hope to carry the momentum forward in a Saturday nightcap.

Oakland Athletics Analysis

Frankie Montas takes the mound for the A’s, making his 16th start of the season, after pitching in an 8-3 loss on Jun. 21 to the Texas Rangers. Montas threw 87 pitches in 5.2 innings, allowing eight runs on nine hits, striking out six batters. Montas has a 7-7 record in the first half of the season, with a 4.79 ERA, 24% K rate, and a 1.35 WHIP.

Using a three-pitch arsenal of fastball (64%), slider (18%) and changeup (17%), Montas prefers to use the four-seam fastball to strike out batters. With a 30.4% K rate, the pitch has a 30.1% CSW rate, 20.8% Whiff rate and a 46.6% PutAway rate, used in 41.8% of two-strike situations.

The Giants should use LaMonte Wade, Mike Yastrzemski, Buster Posey and Alex Dickerson at the top of the order, with the veteran Posey looking to make a return to the lineup after a late scratch Friday night. The team is batting .241 this season, the 11th-highest in the majors, with a .324 OBP and a 25.3% K rate—the eighth-highest in the league.

San Francisco Giants Analysis

Alex Wood is expected to make his 13th start of the season, last pitching in a 13-6 Phillies win on Jun. 19, recording a no-decision after pitching three innings, allowing six runs on six hits, striking out four batters.

In what appears to be a resurgent season for Wood, he has a 6-3 record with a 4.09 ERA, 23.8% K rate and a 1.20 WHIP. As a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, he recorded an 0-1 record after two starts, with a 23.1% K rate and a 1.82 WHIP.

Wood uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (46%), slider (29%) and changeup (24%). The slider is the most effective pitch in the arsenal for striking out batters. With a 39.8% K rate, the pitch is used 46.6% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 34.5% CSW rate, 40% Whiff rate and a 57% PutAway Rate.

The A’s should use Tony Kemp, Matt Chapman, Matt Olson and Ramon Laureano at the top of the order. The team is hitting .238 this season, with a .319 OBP and a 23.2% strikeout rate.