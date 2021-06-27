June 27 MLB Betting Guide: Aces Everywhere

MLB Betting Guide for Sunday, June 27

The weekend closes with a full day of MLB baseball action featuring several of the top pitchers in the league squaring off, ensuring appointment-viewing TV.

Keep an eye on the weather in St. Louis. With the current forecast calling for rain in the Midwest, there is a potential washout in the series finale between the Pirates and Cardinals.

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Game Info

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Nationals -130| Marlins +100

Spread: Nationals -1.5

Total: 6.5 Over (-104) | Under (-118)

Odds to Win World Series: Nationals +8000 | Marlins +14000

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins Prediction and Picks

Scherzer is one of the more robotic pitchers in the league, and his consistency should prove to spoil the Marlins’ hopes for a series sweep.

The Bet: Nationals (-130)

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins News and Analysis

Probables: Max Scherzer (Nationals) vs. Sandy Alcantara (Marlins)

Projected Lineup

The Marlins look poised for the series sweep against their National League East rival Washington Nationals Sunday, after a 3-2-win Saturday.

Washington Nationals Analysis

Nationals ace Max Scherzer takes the mound Sunday, making his 15th start of the season. He last pitched in a 3-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies on Jun. 22. He threw 106 pitches in five innings of work, allowing one run on two hits and striking out eight batters. In his first meeting with the Marlins this season, a 3-1 win on May 2, Scherzer threw a complete game, allowing one run on five hits and striking out nine batters. In 162 innings pitched against the Marlins in his career, he is 14-5 with a 2.99 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 182 strikeouts.

One of the more dominant arms in the majors, Scherzer, is 6-4 with a 2.19 ERA, 36.1% K rate and a 0.83 WHIP. Among qualified starters this season, he is fourth in K rate, ninth in ERA and fifth in WHIP.

Scherzer uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (48%), slider (19%), changeup (14%) and cutter (10%). The slider is one of the most effective pitches in the majors. With a 39% K rate, the pitch is used in 39% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% CSW rate, 43% Whiff rate and 57% PutAway rate.

Look for the Marlins to use Jazz Chisholm, Starling Marte, Jesus Aguilar and Adam Duvall at the top of the order. Keep an eye on Miguel Rojas, who is projected to bat fifth. Rojas is 9-for-32 with one home run against Scherzer in his career. The Marlins are batting .232 this season, with the fifth-highest strikeout rate in the league at 25.9%.

Miami Marlins Analysis

Sandy Alcantara makes his 17th start of the season, last pitching in a 2-1 Toronto Blue Jays win on Jun. 22, recording a no-decision after throwing 86 pitches in eight innings of work. He allowed one run on five hits, striking out three batters. A 4-6 record this season, Alcantara has a 2.93 ERA with a 22% K rate and 1.04 WHIP.

Using a three-pitch mix of fastball (48%), changeup (27%) and slider (21%), Alcantara prefers to go with the changeup to strike out batters. With a 28% K rate, the pitch is used 42% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 28% CSW rate, 32% Whiff rate and a 41% PutAway rate.

The Nationals will likely use Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the top of today’s order. Soto has had the most success against Alcantara in his career, going 7-for-17 with two home runs. Washington is batting .248 this season, the seventh-highest in the majors, with a .320 OBP and a 23% K rate.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Game Info

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Yankees -162 | Red Sox +136

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-122) | Under (+100)

Odds to Win World Series: Yankees +1300 | Red Sox +2000

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Prediction and Picks

Fenway Park is very friendly toward batters, with a 102 park factor this season. Although today’s matchup features two of the top arms in the league in Cole and Rodriguez, expect plenty of runs in this heated rivalry.

The Bet: Over (8.5)

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox News and Analysis

Probables: Gerrit Cole (Yankees) vs. Eduardo Rodriguez (Red Sox)

Projected Lineup

One of the best rivalries in sports heads to a series finale Sunday afternoon, with the Red Sox looking to go for their second consecutive series sweep against the New York Yankees.

New York Yankees Analysis

Gerrit Cole takes the mound, making his 16th start of the season. He last pitched in a 6-5 Yankees loss to the Kansas City Royals on Jun. 22, recording a no-decision after going seven innings, throwing 108 pitches, allowing two runs on three hits, striking out six batters.

An 8-3 record this season, Cole has a 2.33 ERA, with a 33.8% K rate and a 0.85 WHIP. Among qualified starters this season, Cole is seventh in K rate, 11th in ERA and sixth in WHIP.

Cole uses a four-pitch mix of fastball (46%), slider (20%), curveball (18%) and changeup (14%). His slider is the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 40% K rate, the pitch is used 44% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 33% CSW rate, 39% Whiff rate and a 58% PutAway rate.

The Red Sox will likely use Michael Chavis, Alex Verdugo, J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts at the top of the order. Bogaerts has had the most success against Cole in his career, going 4-for-19 with one home run. The Red Sox, one of the more productive offenses in the league, are batting .257 with a .318 OBP and a 23.9% strikeout rate.

Boston Red Sox Analysis

Eduardo Rodriguez makes his 15th start of the season Sunday, last pitching in a 0-5 Red Sox win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Jun. 22, recording a no-decision after six innings, throwing 90 pitches, allowing five runs on seven hits and striking out seven batters. In his first meeting with the Yankees this season, a 7-3 Red Sox win on Jun. 5, Rodriguez recorded a no-decision after going 5.1 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out seven batters.

Rodriguez is 5-4 this season, with a 6.07 ERA, 26.8% K rate and a 1.46 WHIP.

He uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (48%), changeup (24%) and cutter (18%). The cutter is the preferred pitch for striking out batters. With a 33% K rate, the pitch is used 30% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 31% CSW rate, 12% Whiff rate and a 56% PutAway rate.

The Yankees will likely use DJ LeMahieu, Aaron Judge, Luke Voit and Giancarlo Stanton at the top. The team is batting .235 this season, with a .321 OBP and a 24.6% K rate, the 10th-highest in the league.