June 30 MLB Betting Guide: The Nationals Continue to Win

MLB Betting Guide for Wednesday, June 30

Take in all the MLB baseball action you can Wednesday with a split-slate feature starting at 1:15 p.m. Eastern.

Keep an eye on the weather. Current forecasts have a potential for rain in Cincinnati, Boston and Cleveland.

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Game Info

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Mets +132| Braves -156

Spread: Braves -1.5

Total: 8.5 Over (-105) | Under (-115)

Odds to Win World Series: Mets +850 | Braves +3500

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves Prediction and Picks

While there may be concerns with the blister and the potential for Fried to have a shorter outing, look for the Braves bats to get to Peterson, who has a 75% contact rate this season.

The Bet: Braves (-156)

New York Mets vs. Atlanta Braves News and Analysis

Probables: David Peterson (Mets) vs. Max Fried (Braves)

Two National League East rivals square off for the second game of a four-game series, with the Mets taking a 1-0 lead after a 4-3 win Tuesday night.

New York Mets Analysis

David Peterson takes the mound, making his 15th start of the season. He last pitched a no-decision in 2-1 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies in the first game of a seven-inning doubleheader. He went six innings, throwing 95 pitches, allowing one run on three hits and striking out five batters. In his first meeting with the Braves, a 4-5 loss, Peterson recorded a no-decision after throwing 62 pitches in 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits and striking out five batters.

This season, he has a 2-5 record with a 4.95 ERA, 24.8% K rate and a 1.32 WHIP.

Peterson uses a three-pitch mix consisting of fastball (59%), slider (24%) and changeup (16%). Look for the slider to be the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 36% K rate, the pitch is used 37% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 29% CSW rate, 36% Whiff rate and a 61% PutAway rate.

The Braves will likely use Ronald Acuna Jr., Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley at the top of the order. The Braves are hitting .234 this season, with a .316 OBP and a 25.3% strikeout rate—the eighth highest in the league.

Atlanta Braves Analysis

Max Fried makes his return to the mound after being reactivated from the 10-day injured list due to a blister. He will make his 12th start of the season, last pitching in a Jun. 18, 9-1 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. He threw 98 pitches in seven innings, allowing one run on two hits and striking out six batters. In his first meeting with the Mets, a 3-1 loss on May 17, Fried went six innings, throwing 95 pitches, allowing one run on five hits and striking out eight batters.

This season he has a 4-4 record with a 4.21 ERA, 22.2% K rate and a 1.34 WHIP.

Look for Fried to use a three-pitch mix of fastball (52%), curveball (23%) and slider (23%). He prefers to use the curveball to strike out batters, with the pitch registering a 45.1% strikeout rate and used 39.6% in two-strike situations.

The Mets will likely use Jeff McNeill, Francisco Lindor, Pete Alonso and Dominic Smith at the top of the lineup. Mc Neill has had the most success against Fried in his career, going 6-for-16. Collectively, the Mets have the fifth-lowest batting average, hitting .229 with a .307 OBP and 24% strikeout rate.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Washington Nationals Game Info

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Washington Nationals Moneyline, Total and Odds

Moneyline: Rays -121 | Nationals +111

Spread: Rays -1.5

Total: 10 Over (-105) | Under (-105)

Odds to Win World Series: Rays +1400 | Nationals +6000

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Washington Nationals Prediction and Picks

Expect the surging Nationals bats to keep the momentum going as they make a push for the National League East lead, currently three games behind the New York Mets.

The Bet: Nationals (+111)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Washington Nationals News and Analysis

Probables: Michael Wacha (Rays) vs. Jon Lester (Nationals)

The two-game series finale between the Tampa Bay Rays and Washington Nationals comes to a close Wednesday afternoon after the Nationals taking a 1-0 series lead after a 4-3 win Tuesday night.

Tampa Bay Rays Analysis

Michael Wacha takes the mound for Tampa Bay, making his 10th start of the season, following opener Drew Rasmussen. The nine-year veteran last pitched in a 1-0 Rays win on Jun. 24, recording a no-decision after throwing 75 pitches in five innings, allowing one hit and striking out seven batters. A 1-2 record for the first half of the season, Wacha has a 4.66 ERA, 19.5% K rate and a 1.30 WHIP. Look out for Wacha’s tendency to let the ball fly out of the park. This season, he has a 36.6% flyball rate and an 11.3 home run-to-flyball rate.

He uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (38%), cutter (34%) and changeup (26%), preferring to go with the four-seam fastball to strike out batters. The pitch has a 17% K rate, used in 27% of two-strike situations, resulting in a 23% CSW rate, 15% Whiff rate and a 42% PutAway rate.

The National should use Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, Juan Soto and Josh Bell at the top. Keep an eye on Kyle Schwarber, as he has hit a home run in four of six games. The Nationals have the seventh-best batting average in the league, hitting .249 with a .321 OBP and a 23.3% K rate.

Washington Nationals Analysis

16-year veteran Jon Lester makes his 12th start of the season, last pitching in an 11-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Jun. 25. He threw 64 pitches in 2.1 innings of work, allowing seven runs on five hits, striking out one batter. This season, Lester has a 1-3 record with a 4.99 ERA, 15.6% K rate and a 1.53 WHIP, which is the 10thhighest among all starters who have thrown at least 50 innings this season.

Lester uses a three-pitch mix of fastball (41%), cutter (32%) and changeup (18%). Look for him to use the cutter as the go-to pitch for striking out batters. With a 19% K rate, the pitch is used 34% in two-strike situations, resulting in a 22% CSW rate, 16$ Whiff rate and a 33% PutAway rate. He also tends to let the ball stay on the ground, with a 42% groundball rate, limiting hard hits to 25%.

The Rays should use Brandon Lowe, Wander Franco, Randy Arozarena and Austin Meadows at the top of the order. Tampa Bay is batting .229 this season, the sixth-lowest in the majors, with a .316 OBP and a 26.8% strikeout rate, the second-highest in the league.