Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Betting Preview

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Angels -130|Rangers +110

Spread: Angels -1.5 (+140)|Rangers +1.5 (-170)

Total: 9 Over -102| Under -120

Odds to Win the World Series: Angels N/A|Rangers N/A

Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers News, Analysis, and Pick

There’s not much left to play for between the Los Angeles Angels and Texas Rangers. Texas is one of three teams that has been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, and the Halos have an insurmountable path to the last wild card spot. There is a high total in this contest, but with the under juiced to -120, it’s worth making a play on the over.

The Rangers and Angels have been effective at getting runners on base through the first three games of the series but ineffective at cashing them. During the weekend contests of this set, Texas left 19 baserunners on, while the Angels have stranded 18. Pitchers have been getting out of jams, but it’s unlikely that continues on Monday night.

Jaime Barria takes to the mound for the Angels tonight. Despite allowing more baserunners than usual, Barria has brought his earned run average down over his past two starts. The 25-year-old’s earned run average has dropped from 5.87 to 5.40, while his walks and hits per inning pitched have gone up from 1.47 to 1.57. Barria has been lucky to bring his ERA down, but it’s not a sustainable path back towards average. We’re expecting regression tonight at home.

Texas sends A.J. Alexy to the mound for his second career start. Alexy shone in his first start, pitching 5.0 innings, allowing just one hit and no runs. However, we’re anticipating tonight to be more of a letdown spot. Alexy pitched to a Colorado Rockies team that struggles on the road in his first start in his own pitcher-friendly confines. The young righty’s fastball-heavy approach will play differently at home run-friendly Angels Stadium.

The Angels have gone over in seven of their past 11, and the Rangers have the 10th best on-base plus slugging percentage in MLB over the past 15 days. Offense should reign in this one.

The Bet: Over 9 -102