Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres Betting Preview

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Dodgers -190|Padres +160

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+112)|Padres +1.5 (-134)

Total: 7.5 Over -112| Under -108

Odds to Win the World Series: Dodgers +300|Padres N/A

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres News, Analysis, and Pick

The Los Angeles Dodgers have a glimmer of hope as they chase down the San Francisco Giants for the NL West crown. The San Diego Padres influence who will come out on top in that division, as they have three games remaining against each club. That starts tonight in LA against the Dodgers.

The Padres have been terrible to end the season. San Diego has dropped eight of their past 10 and 14 of their past 19 to fall completely out of the playoff picture. However, there is reason to be optimistic about their chances tonight against the Dodgers. Two of the Padres’ five wins during their 19 game sample have come with Yu Darvish on the mound. Consistency has been a bit of an issue for Darvish this season, but one team he always shines against is the Dodgers.

Darvish has a 2.42 earned run average through four starts this season, allowing 0.72 walks and hits per inning pitched. The righty is striking out 12.11 Dodgers per nine innings this season and is walking 2.42 per nine innings. Despite the dominance, Darvish is 2-2 against LA this season; he should be in line for more wins with sustained production.

Walker Buehler has had a tough few outings after dominating most of the season. Buehler has failed to make it out of the fourth in two of his past four starts, accumulating a 7.32 earned run average and allowing 31 baserunners across the 19.2 innings. Buehler had an outstanding run, allowing just two home runs between June 8 and August 8. Since then, the 27-year-old has allowed six long balls over his past eight starts.

The wheels are starting to fall off for Buehler, and it’s tough to justify the -190 moneyline price on the Dodgers. We’re betting Darvish continues his mastery over the Dodgers.

The Bet: Padres +160