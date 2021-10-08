Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants Betting Preview

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Dodgers -118|Giants +100

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+146)|Giants +1.5 (-178)

Total: 7 Over -115| Under -105

Odds to Win the World Series: Dodgers +250|Giants +650

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants News, Analysis, and Pick

The playoff battle between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants was inevitable. The two best teams in the major league, the San Francisco Giants, are entering as NL West Champions and the Los Angeles Dodgers entering as the wild card team, kick-off their NLDS series on Friday night.

The Giants send Logan Webb to the mound for his first career postseason start. The 24-year-old had the Dodgers’ number all season, limiting the defending Champs to 0.69 walks and hits per inning pitched and four earned runs in 16.0 innings pitched. However, Webb’s recent results are somewhat concerning. Webb has allowed four or more earned runs in three of his past five starts for a 4.65 earned run average. Despite the unfavorable outings, Webb is 2-0 over that span thanks to solid run support from the Giants, resulting in all five games going over the total.

San Fran may have a more challenging time generating offense against Walker Buehler and the Dodgers bullpen in the series opener. Buehler comes into tonight’s contest in fine form, allowing a paltry six hits over his past 12.0 innings, recording 16 strikeouts and three walks. That run helped Buehler end the season with the best earned run average among Dodgers starters with more than 11 starts and sets him up for another good outing on regular rest tonight.

The Giants are playing with fire, sending a young pitcher out for his first career postseason start against the defending World Series Champions. It’s unlikely they’ll be able to provide Webb with the run support he needs against Buehler. It’s a short price on the Dodgers, and it’s not worth passing up.

The Bet: Dodgers -118