Max Scherzer Reaches 3,000 Strikeouts

The Los Angeles Dodgers knew exactly what they were getting with Max Scherzer when they traded for the three-time Cy Young winner. All Scherzer’s done since arriving in Los Angeles is live up to the hype.

Coming into today’s start, Scherzer had a 1.05 earned run average in a Dodger uniform, 1.33 fielding independent pitching, allowing a meager 0.77 walks and hits per inning pitched. Consequently, the righty is 5-0 after seven starts with LA.

The legend of Max Scherzer grew on Sunday as he eclipsed the 3,000 strikeout plateau against the San Diego Padres. Elias Sports Bureau confirmed that Scherzer required the second-fewest appearances, behind Randy Johnson, to reach the milestone.

https://twitter.com/Britt_Ghiroli/status/1437171344613904387

Equally impressive, Scherzer had a perfect game bid end in the eighth inning, after giving up a double to Eric Hosmer after recording 22 straight outs to start the game.

https://twitter.com/Britt_Ghiroli/status/1437181421974478850

The Dodgers lead the Padres late. Check FanDuel Sportsbook for a live line on the game.