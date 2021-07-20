Mets Complete Another Wild Comeback Over Reds on Monday

Game Recap

The New York Mets hit seven home runs to defeat the Cincinnati Reds by a final score of 15-11. They were without their starting shortstop in Francisco Lindor, and his absence was felt defensively as New York committed four errors in the ballgame. But the Mets managed to recover in a wild game that saw them take a 3-0 lead in the first inning only to give it all back in the bottom of the inning by serving up four runs to the Reds.

Both teams seemingly went back and forth throughout the game, and even though New York took a 9-8 lead into the ninth inning, it never felt quite safe as the Reds tied the game on a Jesse Winker double.

Extra Innings

The game went to extra innings, and both teams scored a run in the tenth, but a three-run home run by Kevin Pillar and a solo shot by Michael Conforto in the 11th inning proved to be too much for the Reds to overcome. This was the second game in many days where New York battled back after being down by at least four runs.

Mets Bullpen Issues

While the Mets have certainly shown resilience in returning from these deficits, they have to be concerned about the backend of their bullpen as Edwin Diaz has now blown three consecutive save opportunities. Before that, he only had one blown save in the entire season.

New York will need to find a way to build his confidence back up to have any real chance of winning the division.

To keep up to date with all your MLB action in the second half of the season, head over to FanDuel Sportsbook, where you can find team futures, daily odds, player props, and same-game parlays all at one convenient location.