Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets Betting Preview

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Marlins +142|Mets -168

Spread: Marlins +1.5 (-122)|Mets -1.5 (+102)

Total: 7.5 Over -106| Under -114

Odds to Win the World Series: Marlins N/A|Mets +10000

Miami Marlins vs. New York Mets News, Analysis, and Pick

The Miami Marlins and New York Mets are playing their second series against each other in the past week. There will be nothing to hide behind as these batters saw these starting pitchers and many of the bullpen arms less than a week ago.

Carlos Carrasco has started seven games for the Mets this season, but it is still looking for his first win. Carrasco pitched well enough to win in his past two starts, but Mets hitters failed to give him the run support to earn the win. In those starts, the veteran right-hander has allowed five earned runs over 12.1 innings for a 3.65 earned run average. Baserunners are few and far between, as Carrasco’s walks and hits per inning pitched are down to 0.65 in those starts.

Carrasco could finally get the run support he’s been waiting for tonight against Edward Cabrera and the Marlins. Cabrera allows a .314 opponent batting average through two career starts, and a 1.35 WHIP. The hard-throwing righty hasn’t deceived batters with his stuff as he’s given up three home runs, four strikeouts, and three walks across those 10.1 innings.

The Mets should feast on Cabrera Monday after seeing him less than a week ago at home. New York’s bats have been heating up, as they have the fifth-best on-base plus slugging percentage and best batting average over the past 15 days. That hasn’t translated to runs yet, as they’ve scored the 15th-most runs over that span. That disconnect suggests that the Mets could be due for a big outing, as output catches up with production metrics.

We’re betting that Carrasco gets his first win of the season tonight against the Marlins. He’s been trending in the right direction for a couple of outings, and the Mets bats should get to Cabrera. Mets and the over are the plays.

The Bet: Mets -168, Over 7.5 -106