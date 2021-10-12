Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves Betting Guide

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Brewers +142|Braves -168

Spread: Brewers +1.5 (-160)|Braves -1.5 (+132)

Total: 8 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the World Series: Brewers +1700|Braves +700

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Atlanta Braves News, Analysis, and Pick

Runs have been at a premium in the Milwaukee Brewers and Atlanta Braves series, with nine runs scored through the first three games. Charlie Morton and Eric Lauer are on the mound for Milwaukee’s must-win Game 4, which will perpetuate their low-scoring series.

Morton dazzled in the Brewers’ series-opening win, throwing 6.0 innings, with his only blemish being a two-run bomb off the bat of Rowdy Tellez. Otherwise, Morton limited the Brewers to three hits and one walk, striking out nine. That extended Morton’s recent string of success in which he hasn’t allowed more than three earned runs in any of his past eight appearances.

Lauer will make his first postseason appearance of his career on Tuesday against a Braves team that struggles against southpaws. Atlanta finished the season with the 20th-ranked on-base plus slugging percentage at .732, recording the eighth-fewest runs batted in and tying for the ninth-fewest home runs. Braves hitters have accumulated a .630 on-base plus slugging percentage through the first three games of this series, with five of their seven runs coming via the long ball. Lauer has effectively kept the ball in play this season, allowing 1.21 home runs per nine innings.

The Brewers have been ineffective at scoring this postseason, recording two runs in Game 1 and suffering back-to-back shutouts since then. We’re expecting modest improvements offensively, but not enough to get this game over the total. Milwaukee might not be able to get to Morton, but the Braves bullpen is due for regression, as they’ve been lucky to pitch out of jams this postseason. Brewers force a Game 5 in a low-scoring affair.

The Bet: Under 8 -110, Brewers +142