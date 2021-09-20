Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Preview

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Brewers -225|Cardinals +188

Spread: Brewers -1.5 (-108)|Cardinals +1.5 (-111)

Total: 8 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the World Series: Brewers +850|Cardinals +6000

Milwaukee Brewers vs. St. Louis Cardinals News, Analysis, and Pick

The St. Louis Cardinals carry the momentum from their series sweep over the San Diego Padres into their opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. In doing so, the Cards have moved 3.0 games clear of the Cincinnati Reds and Philadelphia Phillies in the NL wild card race.

Those victories have extended the Cardinals’ recent hot streak, winning eight in a row, and ten of their past 11. Offense has been a big part of their success, as they have the second-best slugging percentage and third-best on-base plus slugging percentage over the past week. We’re expecting those metrics to be sustained against Freddy Peralta on Monday.

Peralta has struggled against the Cardinals this season. In three starts, the right-hander has allowed seven earned runs in 11.0 innings pitched for a 5.73 earned run average, his second-worst against any opponent this season. Sadly, those performances have brought Peralta’s career earned run average against the Cardinals down to 5.93.

Jake Woodford starts for the Cardinals amid a period of increased production. Woodford has allowed just three earned runs over his past three starts, totaling 13.1 innings. The 24-year-old has been effective at limiting baserunners, holding opponents to 0.98 walks and hits per inning pitched over that span, including limiting the Brewers to two his in 5.1 innings on September 4.

The Brewers haven’t been lighting the league on fire with their offense recently. Milwaukee has the 27th-ranked on-base plus slugging percentage over the past seven days, scoring the 24th-fewest runs and furthering Woodford’s cause.

The Cardinals offense is riding high, and they get a matchup against a pitcher that they have been historically strong against. It’s worth taking a shot with the hot-handed Cardinals as big underdogs.

The Bet: Cardinals +188