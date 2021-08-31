Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago Cubs Betting Preview

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago Cubs, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Twins -154|Cubs +130

Spread: Twins -1.5 (+130)|Cubs +1.5 (-156)

Total: 9.5 Over -105| Under -115

Odds to Win the World Series: Twins N/A|Cubs N/A

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago Cubs News, Analysis, and Pick

The Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs are running out the clock on the 2021 MLB season. Both teams failed to live up to expectations and have no chance at making a run to the postseason. The Twins have worked John Gant into the rotation, but early returns aren’t promising. That creates an edge in backing the Cubbies tonight as underdogs.

Gant was used out of the bullpen for his first seven appearances, starting the last two. Those starts have not gone well, as Gant has been roughed up for eight runs in 7.1 innings. There is a disconnect between the number of baserunners allowed and the number of runs given up. Gant has only allowed 10 baserunners over the last two outings, and eight of those have come around to score. That implies that Gant should see his earned run average decrease over the coming outings. That should lead to a low-scoring game but doesn’t validate the -154 price to back the Twins, particularly when considering their bullpen issues this season.

Twins bullpen pitchers have combined for the fifth-worst earned run average in the majors. With Gant not working more than four innings yet this season, the bullpen will be expected to pitch the majority of the game tonight. The Cubs are seeing the ball well over the last seven days. They rank fourth in the league with a .843 on-base plus slugging percentage over that span and are tied for most home runs with 12. Whether it’s Gant or the bullpen, we’re expecting the Cubs’ bats to stay alive on Tuesday night.

Zach Davies is trending up for the Cubs. The 28-year-old has decreased his opponents’ batting average and WHIP in his last three starts. That hasn’t resulted in a win yet, but we’re betting that changes against the Twins tonight.

The Bet: Cubs +130