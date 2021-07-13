MLB All-Star Game Betting Guide

The MLB All-Star Game goes down in Denver tonight, and as is the case with any all-star game, it’s tough to get a read on how it might play out. The American League is on an astounding 19-3-1 run dating back to the 1997 Mid-summer Classic at Jacobs Field in Cleveland. The under has also been trending, with just one of the last 12 games going over the total. The thin mountain air could help this one easily surpass that total.

National League vs. American League, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: National League -116|American League -102

Spread: National League +1.5 (-172)|American League -1.5 (+142)

Total: 11 Over -102|Under -120

National League vs. American League News, Analysis, and Picks

Shohei Ohtani has the honor of first pitch in this year’s All-Star Game, and as great as that is, we’re not expecting him to be anywhere near his best. Ohtani was a part of last night’s Home Run Derby and needed overtime and a swing off before he was eliminated. If you tuned in to watch the event, then you’d also recognize how gassed Ohtani was before he and Juan Soto made it to overtime. That could make it difficult for Ohtani to make his inning of pitching count.

Another trend we saw on Monday night was how quickly the ball was leaving the park. There were 309 total home runs last night, and two records were shattered; Pete Alonso broke the record for most home runs in the first round, and Juan Soto broke the record for the longest home run. Coors Field has always been conducive to high-scoring games and tonight is no different.

The MLB All-Star Game was played here once before, and that game easily surpassed the posted total. There were 21 runs scored in 1998 ASG, with the American League walking away victorious after a 13-8 offensive outburst, with the teams combining for 31 hits and three home runs in that game.

We’re also going to factor in the recent decrease in pitching efficiency since the MLB cracked down on sticky substances. The decrease in spin rate has effectively made it easier for hitters to make solid contact over the last month.

Getting a good read on All-Star Games is hard to do, but we’re making a play on the over in tonight’s contest. Both leagues have a plethora of young talented hitters who can mash. Pitching efficiency is on a downward trend leading up to the break, and Coors Field is renowned for being a hitter’s park. This one should make its way over the high total.

The Bet: Over 11 -102