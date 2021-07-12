MLB All-Star Game Home Run Derby Betting Guide

MLB Home Run Derby Betting Guide

There are very few days of the year when there are no MLB, NFL, NBA, or NHL games to bet on. Under normal circumstances, the days before and after the MLB All-Star Game are usually the only days without games to bet on. Alas, the excitement of the home run derby doesn’t replace any of those games, but it does give us something to wager on. Ah, the dog days of summer, indeed.

Home Run Derby Propositions, Head-to-Head Matchups, and Odds

Shohei Ohtani (-225) vs. Juan Soto (+184)

Salvador Perez (+154) vs. Pete Alonso (-184)

Joey Gallo (-180) vs. Trevor Story (+152)

Matt Olson (-188) vs. Trey Mancini (+156)

Outright Winner

Shohei Ohtani (+260)

Joey Gallo (+360)

Pete Alonso (+500)

Matt Olson (+500)

Juan Soto (+850)

Salvador Perez (+1100)

Trevor Story (+1100)

Trey Mancini (+1700)

Home Run Derby News, Analysis, and Picks

The home run derby has changed over the years, and stamina is as important as ever. To be crowned Home Run Derby Champion, you have to survive three rounds of head-to-head matchups, outlasting your opponents but saving enough gas in the tank for your next matchup. The last two Champions, Pete Alonso and Bryce Harper, each had the lowest first-round home run total of any competitors moving on. They also were part of the National League winner trend, as four of the last five Champions came from the Senior Circuit. The thin mountain air at Coors Field in Denver will help some of these balls fly out of the park, but left-handed batters also have another modest advantage.

We’ve all seen what Shohei Ohtani can do to a baseball, and his MLB-leading 33 home runs are part of the reason why he’s the betting favorite to win. But his biggest advantage could be the field that the derby is happening on. The dimensions of Coors Field favor lefties, as it is 350 feet to right field and 375 to center-right, making it easier for left-handed batters to send balls into the bleachers. Field dimensions at least contribute to the left-handed batters being favorites in their head-to-head meetings against right-handed batters, as Joey Gallo and Matt Olson are heavy chalk against Trevor Story and Trey Mancini, respectively.

It’s more than just dimensions contributing to Gallo and Olson’s high-implied probability in the home run derby. They both have substantive advantages in their underlying metrics in their first-round matchups. Mancini’s average exit velocity is 88.5 miles per hour with a launch angle of 9.9 degrees, both of which fall well short of Olson’s averages of 92 miles per hour and 17.2 degrees. Similarly, Gallo has season-long averages of 92.4 miles per hour and 21.3 degrees, higher than Story’s averages of 90.7 and 17.4. Both lefties are worth backing in their head-to-head first-round matchups.

Gallo and Olson will face off in the second round if both players advance, meaning only of them can make it to the final showdown. They’ll await the victor from the top half of the bracket, featuring Ohtani, Juan Soto, Salvador Perez, and Pete Alonso. The left-handed batting Ohtani and Soto face off in the first round, with righties Perez and Alonso going toe-to-toe. Soto has strong metrics, but his 5-degree average launch angle doesn’t come anywhere near Ohtani’s 17.8-degree benchmark. Perez and Alonso have similar metrics, meaning that Alonso’s price in the betting market shouldn’t be nearly as high as it is, which means we’re backing the Kansas City Royals catcher.

Going three rounds to win requires a level of endurance that Gallo and Perez do not possess. On that basis, we give the edge to Ohtani and Olson, at which point it becomes Ohtani’s derby to lose. His higher average exit velocity should help him muscle a few more out than Olson, launching him to his first home run derby crown.

The Bets: Gallo First Round Matchup -180, Olson First Round Matchup -188, Perez First Round Matchup +154, Ohtani First Round Matchup -225, Ohtani Outright +260