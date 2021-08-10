MLB Betting Guide for August 10th: A Pair of Underdogs Worth Backing

MLB Betting Guide for August 10th

Fans of high-scoring baseball games had a great Monday night. All four games went over the total and featured at least 11 runs. The betting market implies that the fireworks will continue on Tuesday night as six of the games feature totals of 9.5 or higher. We’re looking at a couple of underdogs in today’s MLB Betting Guide.

These are the wagers worth making from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Red Sox -124|Rays +106

Spread: Red Sox -1.5 (+140)|Rays +1.5 (-170)

Total: 9.5 Over -118|Under -104

Odds to Win the World Series: Red Sox +1600|Rays +1300

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays News, Analysis, and Pick

The Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays is one of the games that feature a high total. FanDuel Sportsbook has the total set at 9.5, the over juiced to -118, but with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, runs might not flow as naturally in tonight’s contest.

With a left-handed batting-heavy lineup, the Rays have struggled against lefties this season. The defending AL Champions rank 26th in on-base plus slugging percentage, lacking power and the ability to get on-base. They’ve also shown a free-swinging mentality against lefties, recording a league-leading 416 strikeouts. That should perpetuate Rodriguez’s stellar numbers from his last start. Rodriguez struck out 10 while tossing five shutout innings of two-run ball.

The Red Sox have run into a bit of a wall offensively. Boston has been limited to two or fewer runs in five of their last eight games and scored more than four runs just once. They’ll have to find a way to get to Luis Patino, who should be nearing an inflection point in his metrics. Patino has tagged been tagged for at least three runs in four of his last five starts. His advanced metrics support that he’s due for correction, though, as he remains on the right side of a few indicators. The young righty has a hard-hit percentage ranking in the 65th percentile, an expected batting average ranking in the 71st percentile, and an earned run average above expected. Patino’s outings should go more smoothly as his metrics and output start to balance out.

Circumstances favor a low-scoring game tonight. The Rays can’t figure out lefties, and the Red Sox can’t figure anything out recently. Tampa’s offense should be up to the task of getting to the Red Sox bullpen, which also gives them an edge on the moneyline.

The Bets: Rays +106, Under 9.5 -104

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Astros -184|Rockies +154

Spread: Astros -1.5 (+105)|Rockies +1.5 (-126)

Total: 8.5 Over -120|Under -102

Odds to Win the World Series: Astros +480|Rockies N/A

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Houston Astros vs. Colorado Rockies News, Analysis, and Pick

The Colorado Rockies record on the road kept them out of contending this season, but they are in a good spot against Jake Odorizzi and the Houston Astros on Tuesday.

Colorado is riding a four-game winning streak into tonight’s contest thanks to some tremendous offensive showings. The Rockies have scored 40 runs over their modest hot streak, scoring at least six runs in each game. They’ll get an ideal pitching matchup against Odorizzi, who has struggled mightily over his recent sample of games. The veteran right-hander has allowed 16 runs over his last four starts for an earned run average of 10.80. Odorizzi’s strikeout to walk ratio is out of whack at 13-9, and his season-long walks and hits per inning pitched has jumped from 0.99 before the four-game slide to 1.21.

Jon Gray gives the Rockies a chance at winning every time he steps on the mound, and tonight is no different. Gray hasn’t allowed more than three runs in any of his last eight starts, ranking second on the team in earned run average and strikeouts. The righty thwarted the Astros earlier this season, throwing 6.2 innings, allowing three hits and one earned run, striking out six. That could prolong the Astros’ recent downswing, as they’ve dropped six of their last eight games, a spell in which they’ve scored more than four runs just twice.

Today’s parameters favor the Rockies, and that’s not reflected in the betting odds. The Rockies’ offense is in rhythm, whereas the Astros’ is not. Similarly, Gray has been much more efficient than Odorizzi over their recent sample of games. That warrants a play on the underdog Rockies, as they look to extend their winning streak.

The Bets: Rockies +154