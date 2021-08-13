MLB Betting Guide for August 13th: Can the Mets slow down the Dodgers?

MLB Betting Guide for August 13th

There’s still plenty of time and crucial divisional matchups left in the season, but the top teams are starting to create some space atop their respective divisions. Four of the six division leaders have a lead of at least five games heading into the home stretch of the MLB season. Five of those six teams will look to build or maintain their leads on Friday night as the Chicago White Sox have the night off after their Field of Dreams game against the New York Yankees on Thursday. The Sox and Yanks will resume their series in Chicago on Saturday. Before we get there, we’re breaking down a pair of Friday games in today’s MLB Betting Guide.

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Mets +132 | Dodgers -156

Spread: Mets +1.5 (-126) | Dodgers -1.5 (+105)

Total: 8.5 Over -105 | Under -115

Odds to Win the World Series: Mets +3500 | Dodgers +350

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers News, Analysis, and Pick

Two of the MLB’s premier teams kick off a three-game series in Queens as the New York Mets host the Los Angeles Dodgers for a weekend set. The Dodgers took two of three from the Philadelphia Phillies during the week and can continue their recent string of success against the Mets.

LA has won four of their last five and five of their last seven but remains 5.0 games back of the San Francisco Giants for the NL West lead. They’ll be looking for another outstanding performance from Julio Urias tonight as they try to keep pace with the Giants.

Urias’s recent sample of games shows that he’s in great form. The young lefty has allowed more than two runs just once in his last eight starts and has allowed a total of four earned runs over his last four starts. Baserunners are few and far between, with Urias on the bump as he’s posted 1.02 walks and hits per inning pitched (WHIP) over the four-game sample. We’re anticipating a similar showing in pitcher-friendly Citi Field, which should prolong the Mets’ recent offensive downturn.

The Mets may have taken three straight games against the Washington Nationals, but their recent performances have been underwhelming. That sweep of the Nats was the Mets’ first series win since they took two of three against the Toronto Blue Jays from July 23-25. They’ve failed to win four straight series, and it’s their bats have been letting them down. The Mets have fallen to 21st in on-base plus slugging percentage, recording the third-fewest hits in the majors and scoring the third-fewest runs.

Megill has allowed four earned runs in each of his last two starts. Megill has been much better at home than on the road, but it won’t be enough to get the Mets a win against a loaded Dodgers lineup. We’re taking the favorite and the under in this matchup.

The Bets: Dodgers -156, Under 8.5 -115

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Phillies -172 | Reds +144

Spread: Phillies -1.5 (+118) | Reds +1.5 (-142)

Total: 8.5 Over -110 | Under -110

Odds to Win the World Series: Phillies +2200 | Reds +5000

Philadelphia Phillies vs. Cincinnati Reds News, Analysis, and Pick

The Philadelphia Phillies conclude their nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the Cincinnati Reds. The Phillies enter the series as -172 favorites on Friday night in a game that should be punctuated with strong offensive performances.

Zack Wheeler starts for the Phillies and is coming off a complete-game shutout. However, we saw some regression in Wheeler’s metrics leading up to that performance. The veteran righty allowed nine baserunners in each of his previous five starts for a 1.36 WHIP, giving up four or more runs in three of those five starts. Wheeler won’t duplicate his masterful performance from last time out and should finish with a line closer to what we saw from him leading up to the shutout.

Although not as dominant as Wheeler, Tyler Mahle is also coming off an above-average performance in his last start. Mahle threw 7.0 innings of two-run ball with 10 strikeouts. That was the third time in four outings that Mahle allowed two or fewer runs, although two of those starts came against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Chicago Cubs. One of Mahle’s biggest issues is that he continues to be done in by the long ball, and the Phillies should find a way to get to him.

The Phillies will be without Rhys Hoskins, and J.T. Realmuto’s participation has not been confirmed. Still, Realmuto, Bryce Harper, and Andrew McCutchen have combined for 32 home runs at home this season and could prolong Mahle’s home run issues, leading to a high-scoring affair.

The Reds have gone over the total in eight of their last 10 games, putting up at least five runs in seven of those games. The Phillies had a tough showing against the Dodgers but should get back on track against Mahle on Friday night. That should lead to a game that makes its way over the 8.5 total.

The Bets: Over 8.5 -110