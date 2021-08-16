MLB Betting Guide for August 16th: Another low-scoring game Marlins?

MLB Betting Guide for August 16th

As far as Mondays go in the MLB, today’s looking alright. We’ve got a 10-game schedule with some interesting matchups. The Oakland Athletics take on the Chicago White Sox in a matchup that will impact the AL playoff picture. Similarly, the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets have their sights set on the playoffs, with the Mets needing a win to avoid falling further back in the NL East.

These are the wagers we’re making from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Marlins +130|Braves -154

Spread: Marlins +1.5 (-134)|Braves -1.5 (+112)

Total: 8 Over -118 | Under -104

Odds to Win the World Series: Marlins N/A|Braves +3200

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves News, Analysis, and Pick

The Atlanta Braves have emerged as the frontrunner in the NL East, using an 11-3 run to move into the top spot and usurp the Philadelphia Phillies for the best odds to win the division. Atlanta is fresh off a three-game sweep of the Washington Nationals and is looking to continue their dominance over the division with a series against the Miami Marlins on tap.

Touki Toussaint returned to the Braves lineup after the All-Star break. One bad outing has elevated his standard metrics, but his underlying advanced metrics suggest that more efficient outings are expected. Toussaint has had better control since coming off the injured list with a shoulder strain. His walk rate is down to a career-best 7.8%, bringing his expected weighted on-base average down to .326. Toussaint’s sweet spot percentage has dipped to 29.3%, indicating that batters are having difficulty squaring him up.

LoadDepot Park is renowned as a pitcher-friendly park, and that should help Toussaint lower his standard metrics. Marlins starting pitcher Braxton Garrett will also benefit from the pitcher-friendly confines, which has already been the case this season. Garrett has a 2.25 earned run average at home, allowing 14 hits and eight walks in 16.0 innings pitched. Those numbers are substantially worse on the road, where Garrett has a 7.20 earned run average and allows 2.07 walks and hits per inning pitched.

Lastly, we have to consider the Braves’ struggles against lefties this season. Atlanta has the 16th-ranked on-base plus slugging percentage against southpaws resulting in the 10th-fewest runs. Against righties, those rankings jump to seventh and sixth, respectively, highlighting the Braves’ inability to hit lefties.

The Marlins have been one of the more reliable under teams this season, going over just 46.2% of the time. We’re expecting another low-scoring affair tonight, taking the under in Miami.

The Bets: Under 8 (-104)

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Yankees -260|Angels +215

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (-134)|Angels +1.5 (+112)

Total: 8 Over -118 | Under -104

Odds to Win the World Series: Yankees +2100|Angels +40000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels News, Analysis, and Pick

Gerrit Cole has been activated from the COVID-19 injured list in time to make the start against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Cole last pitched on July 29, but it’s more than time off that we should be worried about.

The New York Yankees ace has been in poor form over his recent sample of games. Cole has given up at least three runs in four of his last six starts for an atrocious 5.35 earned run average. Worse, baserunners have Cole figured out to the tune of 1.40 walks and hits per inning pitched over the six-game sample. Opponents have a hard-hit percentage of 39.7% against the former Astro this season and a barrel percentage of 9.1%. Cole does a lot of things right, but getting hit hard at Yankee Stadium doesn’t usually end well.

On Monday, Jose Suarez will be tasked with slowing down the Yankees, and his recent performances also warrant concern. Suarez has given up 15 earned runs over his last four starts, bringing his season-long earned run average from 2.29 to 3.90. It might sound crazy, but Suarez could benefit from a start at Yankee Stadium. The lefty’s metrics improve as the visitor taking his earned run average from 5.68 at home to 2.97 on the road. That improvement is also reflected in the walks and hits per inning pitched Suarez issues, going from 1.68 as the host to 1.02 as the visitor.

The Yankees added a pair of left-handed bats at the trade deadline, impacting their metrics against lefties. Over the last 15 days, the Yankees on-base plus slugging percentage against southpaws has dropped to .759 with an uptick to 134 strikeouts in 491 at-bats.

Cole will get back on track, but at -260, it’s not worth betting that happens tonight. A conservative approach would warrant a play on the Angels run line at plus-money, but we’re making a play on the Angels to win outright.

The Bets: Angels +215