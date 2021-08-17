MLB Betting Guide for August 17th: Can the Orioles Finally Beat the Rays?

MLB Betting Guide for August 16th

It was an over bonanza on Monday night, with six of the 10 games eclipsing the total. With any luck, we’ll be treated to more offensive fireworks tonight, which could come in New York. The Boston Red Sox head to the Big Apple to kick off their series against the New York Yankees with a doubleheader today, meaning we got a jam-packed 16-game slate to sort through.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Rays -225|Orioles +188

Spread: Rays -1.5 (-106)|Orioles +1.5 (-113)

Total: 8 Over -110| Under -110

Odds to Win the World Series: Rays +850|Orioles N/A

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles News, Analysis, and Pick

The Tampa Bay Rays’ lead in the AL East has a lot to do with the success they’ve had against the Baltimore Orioles this season. Tampa has won 12 of 13 games against the O’s, which has helped build a 3.5 game cushion over the Boston Red Sox in the division. But based on our analysis, tonight is shaping up as a good spot to back lowly Baltimore.

Drew Rasmussen starts for the Rays on Tuesday night for the fourth time this season. He’s been used primarily as an opener, though, as his longest outing so far this season was a 4.0 inning affair last time out against the Red Sox. That could leave the bulk of the innings to be eaten up by an overworked bullpen. Monday was a bit of a reprieve for the Rays’ pen, with only three pitchers working their way into the contest. Before that, Rays’ bullpen arms threw 12.0 innings over their weekend series against the Minnesota Twins, contributing to the second-most innings by relievers in the majors. The bullpen is running out of steam, and that could hurt them tonight against the Orioles.

The O’s send John Means to the mound for his fourth start of the year against the Rays. Means was knocked around last time out against the Detroit Tigers but has put forward some inspired efforts leading up to that performance. In the two games prior, Means had allowed two combined runs, striking out 11 and walking two. The lefty has been able to limit baserunners all year, reflecting his 0.97 walks and hits per inning pitched.

Means has benefitted from the lefty-lefty matchup this season, limiting southpaw batters to an on-base plus slugging percentage of .580. The Rays feature a left-handed laden lineup which Means should be able to navigate through effectively.

We’re expecting an efficient performance out of Means and the Rays bullpen to crack against the O’s, leaving an edge in backing Baltimore on the moneyline.

The Bets: Orioles +188

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cardinals +134|Brewers -158

Spread: Cardinals +1.5 (-137)|Brewers -1.5 (+114)

Total: 7 Over -115 | Under -105

Odds to Win the World Series: Cardinals +22000|Brewers +950

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers News, Analysis, and Pick

Runs will be at a premium when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Every pitcher in the Brewers rotation has been great this season, but Corbin Burnes has been particularly outstanding. The Brewers will have an equally challenging time contending with Adam Wainwright. The result should be a low-scoring affair.

Burnes has been nearly unhittable this season, allowing an opponent batting average hovering around the Mendoza line, resulting in 0.93 walks and hits per inning pitched. Only once over his last eight starts has Burnes allowed more than one run, tossing at least 6.0 innings in six of those eight games.

Post-all-star game Wainwright has been in a groove. The soon-to-be 40-year-old is 4-1 so far in the second half, winning four in a row and posting a 2.51 earned run average and 0.81 WHIP. Those stats align with his home splits, where Wainwright is 6-4 with a 2.78 earned run average and 0.99 walks and hits per inning pitched.

We’re expecting a good old-fashioned pitchers duel in St. Louis tonight. Wainwright and Burnes should continue their recent hot streaks, helping this one stay under the low total.

The Bets: Under 7 (-105)