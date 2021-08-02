MLB Betting Guide for August 2nd: Are the Yankees overpriced on Monday?

MLB Betting Guide for August 2nd

It’s slim pickings in the MLB tonight with only eight games scheduled. Thankfully, it’s a holiday long weekend in Canada which means that the Toronto Blue Jays are hosting the Cleveland Indians for an afternoon contest at the Rogers Center. The rest of the MLB action continues in the evening with some heavy chalk home teams, making some overpriced underdogs worth a play.

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Yankees -250|Orioles +205

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (-134)|Orioles +1.5 (+112)

Total: 10 Over -105|Under -115

Odds to Win the World Series: Yankees +2700|Orioles +50000

New York Yankees vs. Baltimore Orioles News, Analysis, and Pick

The rest of the Baltimore Orioles season is nothing but a formality, but the O’s have turned things up since the All-Star break. They carry that momentum into a three-game series against the New York Yankees.

The Orioles have the worst points percentage in the American League, but you wouldn’t know it from their recent outcomes. Baltimore is 9-6 since the mid-summer hiatus and has won three of their last five. We’ve seen inspired performances from their offense, as the Orioles have scored five or more runs in five of their last nine games. They should keep the good times rolling at Yankee Stadium, particularly with a matchup against Andrew Heaney on the docket.

Heaney is set to make his Yankees debut on Monday at an unforgiving ballpark. The 30-year-old lefty ranks in the 31st percentile in average exit velocity, 29th percentile in hard-hit percentage, and 28th percentile in barrel percentage. That is going to be troublesome against an Orioles lineup that mashes lefties. The O’s rank fifth in the majors in slugging percentage and fourth in runs scored with a southpaw on the mound. The welcome mat might get trampled on as Heaney gets his first start in pinstripes.

Baltimore’s chances aren’t accurately reflected in the betting odds, which carry a 32.8% implied probability. Heaney is combustible, and the O’s hot streak can continue against the Yankees. We’re taking a stance on the Orioles.

The Bet: Orioles +205

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Brewers -230|Pirates +190

Spread: Brewers -1.5 (-114)|Pirates +1.5 (-105)

Total: 8.5 Over -118|Under -104

Odds to Win the World Series: Brewers +1200|Pirates +50000

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Pittsburgh Pirates News, Analysis, and Pick

The Milwaukee Brewers are coming back down to earth after overachieving offensively for an extended period. They host the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night in what should be a low-scoring affair.

The Brewers were flying high, scoring six or more runs in six of seven games from July 23 to July 30. The tables have turned in the two games since then, with the Brewers scoring a combined three runs over those games. They return to their friendly confines on Monday night, where they have been one of the lowest-scoring teams in the league. Milwaukee ranks 21st in run-scoring at home and has the fifth-worst on-base plus slugging percentage.

Their success this season has a lot to do with their outstanding pitching. Brewers’ pitchers have combined for the second-best earned run average in the MLB and are tied for the best opponent’s batting average at .213, despite playing in an MLB park with the highest park factor rating. They’ll get little opposition from the Pirates, who continue to be one of the worst-hitting teams in the majors.

The Pirates are tied for the second-worst on-base plus slugging percentage this season and have scored more than three runs just twice over their last seven games. When these teams met for a three-game series last week, the Pirates scored just three runs the entire series and were limited to a combined 13 hits over the series.

Pittsburgh and Milwaukee’s offensive woes should continue on Monday night, leading to a low-scoring game. We’re making a play on under 8.5 at an attractive -104.

The Bets: Under 8.5 -104