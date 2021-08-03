MLB Betting Guide for August 3rd: Target Two Unders

MLB Betting Guide for August 3rd

Road teams stole five of the eight games yesterday, three of which as substantive underdogs, making for an entertaining day of baseball. Those shenanigans continue on Tuesday with a full 15-game, evening-only schedule. Of note, the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Houston Astros for a mini two-game set, which is sure to bring out the boo-birds.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Seattle Mariners, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Rays -164|Mariners +138

Spread: Rays -1.5 (+132)|Mariners +1.5 (-160)

Total: 8.5 Over -105|Under -115

Odds to Win the World Series: Rays +1100|Mariners +20000

Tampa Bay Rays News, Analysis, and Pick

The Seattle Mariners were one of the underdog road teams that walked away victorious on Monday despite having longer odds in the betting market. They send Yusei Kikuchi to the mound for the second game of the three-game series against a Tampa Bay Rays lineup loaded with left-handed bats.

Kikuchi is trending up after a pair of subpar outings. The lefty allowed a combined 12 runs over 10.0 innings against the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels. He’s come down since then, allowing just six combined over his last 11.0 innings. What’s more noteworthy is he managed to strike out 19 batters across the two outings while allowing just three walks. Kikuchi’s strike-out ability is reflected in his season metrics, as he ranks in the 78th percentile in chase rate and strikes out batters 26.7% of the time.

That will be an issue for the Rays, who remain on the wrong side of the strikeout spectrum. Tampa leads the league in strikeouts this season with 1,070 through 3,623 at-bats. Those issues will be compounded on Tuesday night against the Mariners, as their left-handed heavy lineup will be at a disadvantage for most of the game. Brandon Lowe, Austin Meadows, Ji-Man Choi, Joey Wendle, and Kevin Kiermaier are regular left-handed bats whose value is impacted with a southpaw on the bump.

The Rays bullpen arms remain one of their biggest strengths. Combined with Kikuchi on the mound and the Rays left-handed bats, that should lead to a low-scoring game with runs at a premium.

The Bet: Under 8.5 -115

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Indians, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Blue Jays -210|Indians +176

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (-110)|Indians +1.5 (-110)

Total: 8.5 Over -112|Under -108

Odds to Win the World Series: Blue Jays +2100|Indians +50000

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Indians News, Analysis, and Pick

Hyun-Jin Ryu has been an absolute stud for the Toronto Blue Jays this season, and he’s coming into tonight’s game against the Cleveland Indians in fine form. Cleveland is sending Zach Plesac to the mound, who has been outstanding since coming off the injured list. The total on this game has shifted towards the over, leaving an edge worth playing on the under.

Ryu has been cruising through his starts recently. The veteran left-hander has allowed just four earned runs over his last four starts, totaling 22.1 innings with 20 strikeouts and four walks. Ryu has effectively avoided contact, allowing five or fewer hits in three of those last four outings. A hapless Cleveland offense will facilitate Ryu’s path to another effective outing.

The Indians rank 23rd in the majors in on-base plus slugging percentage, thanks to their 29th-ranked on-base percentage. Their power bats continue to impress, but the lack of baserunners is impacting their ability to score runs, as they rank 21st in the majors in runs scored.

Plesac will help Cleveland remain competitive in tonight’s contest. The right-hander has allowed 11 runs in four games since coming off the injured list, going 2-0 with a 4.57 earned run average. That could prolong the Jays’ misery from yesterday when they scored only two runs on five hits.

We’re taking the under in this one, expecting efficient performances from both starting pitchers, and decreased output from both lineups.

The Bets: Under 8.5 -108