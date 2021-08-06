MLB Betting Guide for August 6th: Will there be a pitchers’ duel in Philly?

MLB Betting Guide for August 6th

Acceptance is a tough bridge to cross, but baseball fans have to start wrapping their heads around the MLB drawing to a close. We enter this weekend’s slate of action with only nine weekends of baseball action left in the 2021 season. This weekend’s series are highlighting by a critical NL East matchup, an equally important AL East matchup, and an intraleague game between the Milwaukee Brewers and San Francisco Giants, as both teams look to secure their footing atop the NL heap.

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Phillies -116|Mets -102

Spread: Phillies +1.5 (-184)|Mets -1.5 (+152)

Total: 9 Over -105|Under -115

Odds to Win the World Series: Phillies +4500|Mets +1400

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets News, Analysis, and Pick

Kyle Gibson got a ton of run support in his first start as a member Philadelphia Phillies. It’s unlikely that the Phillies duplicate that success against Marcus Stroman and the New York Mets. Consequently, we’re expecting a tightly contested game as these teams jockey for the top spot in the NL East.

Gibson has been efficient on the mound over his recent sample of starts. The right-hander has limited opponents to five or fewer hits in five of his last seven starts. Gibson’s biggest strength this season has been his ability to avoid hard contact. His barrel percentage of 3.5% puts him in the top 96th percentile of MLB pitchers, with an opponent’s average exit velocity of 88.4 and hard-hit percentage of 37.6%.

On the other hand, Stroman comes into tonight’s contest on a bit of a slide. Stroman has allowed eight hits in three of his last four starts, losing three of his four starts. That prolongs a cold stretch since mid-June, in which the right-hander has won only one game. Although Stroman is allowing baserunners, he’s avoided damaging innings, allowing eight runs over his four-star sample. That low-scoring trend should continue against the Phillies, who he’s managed to stymie all season.

As they see his repertoire for the first time this season, Mets’ batters will be kept off-balance by Gibson’s five-pitch mix. The Phillies are poised to come back down to earth after an inflated stretch that has seen their run production soar. We’re betting this one stays under the total in what should be a great game.

The Bet: Under 9 -115

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Astros -235|Twins +194

Spread: Astros -1.5 (-125)|Twins +1.5 (+104)

Total: 9.5 Over -104|Under -118

Odds to Win the World Series: Astros +460|Twins +50000

Houston Astros vs. Minnesota Twins News, Analysis, and Pick

The Houston Astros come into tonight’s game losers of four of their last five games. They are sending staff ace Zack Greinke to the bump, who is looking to bounce back from a disastrous outing against the Giants last time out. That could be easier said than done against a resurgent Minnesota Twins offense.

After a season of decreased productivity, the Twins bats have come alive over their last five games. The Twinkies have scored five or more runs in four of their last five games, including last night’s 5-3 triumph. That could be an issue for Greinke, who has given up 18 hits and five walks over his last three starts. The bigger issue has been home runs, as opponents have sent 10 balls into orbit over Greinke’s last six starts.

A strong offensive showing will help take the pressure of youngster Bailey Ober. Minny won’t get a bunch of innings out of Ober, but they should at least be efficient. Ober has allowed 12 hits and three walks over his last 14.1 innings pitched, striking out 14 and allowing six earned runs.

Undoubtedly, the Astros are the better team, but circumstances in this one favor Minnesota. Both Greinke and the offense need to regain their form to get past the hot-hitting Twins. There may be an advantage in taking the visitors on the moneyline, but we’re taking a more conservative approach and taking Minnesota +1.5 at plus-money.

The Bets: Twins +1.5 +104