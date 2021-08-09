MLB Betting Guide for August 9th: Can the Brewers Bullpen Hold a Lead?

MLB Betting Guide for August 9th

After an exciting weekend of baseball featuring cross-town rivalries, important divisional matchups, and a number of extra-inning games, we’re left with a pitiful five-game slate to kick off the week. Today’s games are clustered in the mid-west, meaning four of the six games start around 8 pm ET. The Cleveland Indians and Cincinnati Reds have an early 6 pm start, and the San Diego Padres host the Miami Marlins in the line west coast game.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cubs +172|Brewers +205

Spread: Cubs +1.5 (+100)|Brewers -1.5 (-120)

Total: 9 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the World Series: Cubs N/A|Brewers +1100

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers News, Analysis, and Pick

The Milwaukee Brewers starting pitching continues to impress. Brewers’ starters have combined for the second-best earned run average in the majors at 3.04, have allowed the fewest home runs, and have the lowest opponents’ batting average. Those metrics could all improve with Freddy Peralta taking on a Chicago Cubs squad that has lost four in a row and eight of their last 10.

The Brewers’ weekend starters thrived over the weekend against the NL West-leading San Francisco Giants, but the Brewers’ bullpen is starting to show cracks. Milwaukee has been without four relievers, including closer Josh Hader, who are on the COVID-19 list. That impacted their success against the Giants, as the Brewers blew too late-inning leads and could let the Cubs keep tonight’s contest closer than the betting market implies.

Milwaukee’s bullpen pitched 9.0 innings over Saturday and Sunday, allowing 12 runs and taking losses in both games. Saturday’s game was the first time this season that the Brewers blew a lead in the ninth inning, following that up by allowing four runs over the sixth to eighth innings on Sunday before dropping a 5-4 decision.

The Cubs traded away their MLB starters at the trade deadline and have suffered since then. We’re not expecting them to get to Peralta, but they should find a way to tag the Brewers bullpen for a few runs in the late innings. That leaves value in taking the Brewers on the First Half moneyline and the Cubs +1.5 on the full-game run line at plus-money.

The Bets: Brewers First-Half moneyline -192, Cubs +1.5 +100

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Twins +168|White Sox -200

Spread: Twins +1.5 (+110)|White Sox -1.5 (-132)

Total: 9.5 Over -118|Under -104

Odds to Win the World Series: Twins N/A|White Sox +600

Minnesota Twins vs. Chicago White Sox News, Analysis, and Pick

There is a big jump in class between the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox tonight that isn’t reflected in the betting odds. The White Sox have won three in a row and five of their last seven and get a matchup against the Twins on a bullpen day. That could lead to big offensive output from a Chicago team that is almost back at full health.

Luis Robert is poised to make his first start since May after he suffered a torn hip flexor. He’ll join a White Sox lineup that put up 21 runs on eight home runs over the weekend. Beau Burrows will serve as the opener for the Twins, but he’s struggled to limit opponents over his recent appearances. Burrows has allowed seven earned runs over his last 6.0 innings pitched, including home runs in each of his last two games. The top of the White Sox order is loaded with power and could tee off in the early innings.

The Twins don’t have a reliable enough bullpen to limit the damage as the game progresses. Minny ranks 26th in the league in bullpen earned run average and has allowed the fourth-most home runs this season. Runs should come easily for the White Sox, and Lucas Giolito should keep the Twins off the base paths. Giolito has gone 2-0 against the Twins this season, pitching 14.0 innings for an earned run average of .257 while allowing just 0.86 walks and hits per inning pitched and fanning 12.

We’re not expecting the Twins to keep up with the White Sox tonight, and the -200 price on the visitors isn’t an accurate representation of their chances tonight. Chicago cruises.

The Bets: White Sox -200