MLB Betting Guide for July 11th: Who’s Your Vladdy?

It’s the final day of baseball action before the MLB All-Star Game in Denver on Tuesday. We’re locked into an AL East Division battle between the Blue Jays and Rays with a pair of bets that should keep you happy into the break.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Blue Jays -124 | Rays +106

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (+134) | Rays +1.5 (-162)

Total: 8.5 (-110)

Odds to Win the World Series: Blue Jays +50000| Rays +850

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Tampa Bay Rays News, Analysis, and Picks

After being this close to a series sweep over the Rays last weekend, Toronto will try and avoid the brooms and pick up a victory in the series finale on Sunday.

Toronto picked up two straight wins in the set a week ago. Despite today’s stater Robbie Ray going seven strong, allowing just two runs, five hits, and striking out six Rays last Sunday, Toronto picked up the 5-1 loss.

The former Diamondback has been a godsend for the Jays with six wins, 119 Ks in 93 innings, and a 1.11 WHIP. Ray hasn’t allowed more than three runs in each of his past seven starts and has three double-digit strikeout games over that span.

His loss last weekend got Tampa moving as the Rays went on to pick up victories in their next five and are looking to extend their current win streak to seven.

They will try and keep it going with Rich Hill on the mound today. The veteran lefty has been solid this season with a 3.65 ERA and 1.11 WHIP.

After scoring just three runs in the first two games of the series, Toronto’s bats are due to start booming and avoid the sweep as both teams head into the All-Star Break.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is second on the FanDuel Sportsbook big board for AL MVP at +210 and could feast on that left-handed pitching Sunday. Vladdy leads the AL with a .337 average and 73 RBI and is within striking distance of Shohei Ohtani in the home run race with 28.

The Jays are second in the league in home runs and batting average and first in slugging percentage. The juice isn’t outrageous, so look for Toronto to hit the break three games over .500 after taking care of business in Tampa today.

The Bets: Blue Jays -124, Over 8.5 (-110)