MLB Betting Guide for July 16th: Target the Rockies and Braves

MLB Betting Guide for July 16th

We made it. The longest days of the summer are behind us, and now that baseball has returned after their All-Star hiatus, it’s smooth sailing all the way to October. To celebrate, the MLB has rewarded us with two day games this afternoon, followed by an evening jam-packed with value.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Rockies +168|Dodgers -200

Spread: Rockies +1.5 (+114)|Dodgers -1.5 (-137)

Total: 11.5 Over -114|Under -108

Odds to Win the World Series: Rockies +50000|Dodgers +400

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Colorado Rockies remain on the wrong end of the World Series futures board, but it’s not a result of their efforts at home. 31 of the Rockies’ 40 wins this season have come at Coors Field, and their metrics back up their .646 winning percentage at home.

The Rockies rake at home. They have the third-best OPS, the best batting average, and they have scored more runs at home than any other team in the league. Charlie Blackmon and company also get the best of lefties, ranking in the top 10 in OPS, batting average, and stolen bases. Those are ideal parameters to take in against the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight.

LA sends Julio Urias to the mound to take on the Rockies for the third time this season. It’s been a mixed bag of results so far, with Urias splitting the decisions, twirling seven strong in his first outing, and getting knocked around in the second. The Rockies put up five runs on seven hits, including two long balls in that game. Urias has been hurt by home runs all season, giving up 1.3 per nine innings, with at least one in eight of his last nine starts.

Circumstances tonight favor the underdog’s home side. The Rox are great at home and have a good track record against lefties. Urias could see a few balls fly out in the thin mountain air at Coors. There’s an edge in backing the Rockies outright, or you could play it safe and take them +1.5 at plus-money on the run line.

The Bets: Rockies +168, Rockies +1.5 +114

Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Braves -134|Rays +116

Spread: Braves -1.5 (+146)|Rays +1.5 (-178)

Total: 8.5 Over -115|Under -105

Odds to Win the World Series: Braves +4600|Rays +1600

Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays News, Analysis, and Picks

Charlie Morton faces his former club on Friday night as his Atlanta Braves are hosting the Tampa Bay Rays. Morton is a short home favorite, and our analysis supports that the price on Atlanta is lower than it should be.

Morton has been fire lately. He’s gone at least seven innings without allowing a run in three of his last five contests. The veteran right-hander has struck out 39 across those five games while holding opponents to four or fewer baserunners in three of those five games.

That will cause fits for the Rays, who are a free-swinging team this season. Tampa leads the league with 923 strikeouts but falls in power metrics. The Rays are tied for the 13th most home runs this season, falling further behind in OPS, ranking 16th.

The Rays counter with Michael Wacha tonight, who has struggled on the road this season. Wacha has a 5.76 ERA in eight road games this season, allowing 1.55 walks and hits per inning pitched. He’s been even worse over the last couple of games, giving up 10 earned runs over his last 6.2 innings pitched.

We’re betting that Morton gets the better of his former club tonight. The Braves shouldn’t have any problems against Wacha, and that should be too much for the Rays to keep pace with.

The Bet: Braves -134