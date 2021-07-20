MLB Betting Guide for July 20th

Baseball starts early today, with two afternoon contests scheduled. Those are part of a 15 game slate that follows up an asinine amount of offense from yesterday’s games, featuring four teams that scored into the teens. We’re anticipating some more modest performances today as the betting market over-adjusts to yesterday’s performances.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: National -108|Marlins -108

Spread: Nationals +1.5 (-166)|Marlins -1.5 (+138)

Total: 9 Over -106|Under -114

Odds to Win the World Series: National +6500|Marlins +30000

Washington Nationals vs. Miami Marlins News, Analysis, and Picks

The Washington Nationals were one of the teams that put up an ungodly amount of offense on Monday night, scoring 18 runs against the Miami Marlins. These teams resume their three-game set on Tuesday with a total set at 9 with the game lined as a pick’em. Our analysis supports the under is worth a look.

Somewhat surprisingly, the Marlins burned through only four pitchers yesterday, which means that their bullpen should be in good shape if needed. With Trevor Rogers dealing from the bump, it’s far from certain that they will be required. Rogers has pitched seven strong innings on a few occasions this season, leads Marlins qualified pitchers with a 2.31 earned run average, and allows just 1.07 walks and hits per inning pitched.

The Nats send Paolo Espino to the mound for his sixth start of the season, and his recent track record has been less than impressive. Espino hasn’t pitched more than 4.1 innings in any of his starts and has given up three runs in each of his past three. Tonight’s start against the Marlins should help him get back on the right track, as the Marlins remain one of the worst hitting teams in the majors.

The Marlins struggle to hit with consistency, and Rogers has effectively kept batters off-balance with a devastating fastball-changeup combination. We’re betting this one stays under the total.

The Bet: Under 9 -114

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Yankees +108|Phillies -126

Spread: Yankees +1.5 (-150)|Phillies -1.5 (+125)

Total: 9 Over -108|Under -112

Odds to Win the World Series: Yankees +2100|Phillies +5500

New York Yankees vs. Philadelphia Phillies News, Analysis, and Picks

The New York Yankees bring their modest two-game winning streak into tonight’s contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Moreover, their recent sample suggests that they are deserving of a better price at home against Aaron Nola and the Phillies.

The Yankees are 7-3 over their past 10 games and rely on a defensive brand of baseball to win games. New York has allowed more than one run just twice over their past six games. They’re also getting more reliable offensive production, scoring at least four runs in three of those six games.

Domingo German is the starting pitcher for the Yankees, and his metrics are somewhat out of balance, implying that he should be in line for some favorable outcomes over his coming games. German allows just 1.16 walks and hits per inning pitched at home, but his earned run average is inflated relative to his underlying metrics. That supports that we should see more effective outings from him while his metrics balance out.

Aaron Nola continues to strike out batters, but he’s been less effective at preventing runs. Nola has allowed 11 earned runs over his past two starts, giving up three home runs and 16 base runners in 10.2 innings pitched. He will encounter similar issues pitching in Yankee Stadium, where the Yankees have swatted 61 home runs in 48 games.

The price on the Yankees doesn’t accurately reflect their chances tonight against the Phillies. We’re betting they get the better of Nola on Tuesday night. Yankees at plus-money is the play.

The Bet: Yankees +108