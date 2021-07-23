MLB Betting Guide for July 23rd

We’ve got another classic Friday baseball schedule today. The Chicago Cubs kick off the weekend with a day game at Wrigley, followed by another 14-game evening slate. High totals and ineffective offenses led to only two games going over the total yesterday. There are some aces on the mound tonight, which could perpetuate that low-scoring trend.

Here are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Astros -220|Rangers +184

Spread: Astros -1.5 (-115)|Rangers +1.5 (-104)

Total: 8.5 Over -118|Under -104

Odds to Win the World Series: Astros +450|Rangers +50000

Houston Astros vs. Texas Rangers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers on Friday for the opener of a three-game set, but we’re not expecting this to be a low-scoring affair.

Kolby Allard takes to the mound for the Rangers tonight on the heels of some questionable performances. Allard has allowed 14 runs over his last three starts, albeit only 11 of those were earned, losing all three decisions. That makes it five straight losses for the lefty, thanks in part to seven home runs allowed over that span. Allard’s strikeouts are down, walks and hits per inning pitched are up, and his earned run average has increased from 3.33 to 4.06 over the five-game sample.

Things won’t get any easier against an Astros squad that rakes against lefties. Houston has an on-base plus slugging percentage of .778 against left-handers this season, ranking third in the majors, swatting 37 round-trippers, and leading the MLB with 181 runs batted in.

Houston has been one of the more reliable over teams this year in the majors. 55 of their 97 games have eclipsed the total for a 56.7% over rate, going over the number in three of their last five.

Offense should reign supreme in Houston tonight, and we’re betting the game makes its way over 8.5.

The Bet: Over 8.5 -118

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Brewers -130|White Sox +110

Spread: Brewers -1.5 (+172)|White Sox +1.5 (-210)

Total: 7.5 Over -112|Under -108

Odds to Win the World Series: Brewers +1200|White Sox +650

Milwaukee Brewers vs. Chicago White Sox News, Analysis, and Picks

Friday night’s encounter between the Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago White Sox is appointment viewing. Both teams send studs to the mound but have a lethal combination of power and offense, guaranteeing excitement.

Freddy Peralta has been one of the best pitchers in the MLB this season. His expected batting average of .154 puts him in the 99th percentile of major league pitchers this season. Peralta’s other underlying metrics also place him among the league’s elite. The 25-year-old’s expected slugging percentage is in the top 3% of the league, and his expected weighted on-base average and weighted on-base average both rank within the top 5% of pitchers. His fastball-slider combination induces a whiff percentage ranking Peralta in the 92nd percentile. All of Peralta’s advanced metrics support that he’s hard to get to.

The White Sox counter with Lucas Giolito, who comes into tonight’s contest in fine form. Giolito is fresh off a complete-game three-hitter, with the only run coming via the long ball. The right-hander has given up nine hits and two walks over his last 14.1 innings pitched, striking out 17 and allowing just three earned runs. Giolito’s expected earned run average is below actual output for the second consecutive season, implying that we should expect sustained output from the six-year vet.

Batters should be kept off-balance with Giolito and Peralta dealing tonight. It’s a low total, but that’s not scaring us off the under as we’re expecting both pitchers to shine.

The Bet: Under 7.5 -104