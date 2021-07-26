MLB Betting Guide for July 26th: A Dog and a Favorite to Bet

MLB Betting Guide for July 26th

It’s another typically quiet Monday in the MLB today with only nine games scheduled, including one doubleheader in Queen’s between the Mets and Atlanta Braves. Home teams had a day on Sunday, winning 12 of the 15 games. Based on current line information, it could be another home-friendly day, as six of the eight games feature home chalk.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Cubs -126|Reds +108

Spread: Cubs -1.5 (+164)|Reds +1.5 (-200)

Total: 8.5 Over -105|Under -115

Odds to Win the World Series: Cubs +12000|Reds +8000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds News, Analysis, and Picks

The Cincinnati Reds took two of three games from the St. Louis Cardinals this weekend, creating a little space between themselves and their division rivals. That gap has also widened between the Reds and Chicago Cubs, as the Cubbies have dropped five of their last eight games. Chicago could use a big four-game sweep to get back in the NL Central race, but parameters favor the underdog Reds tonight.

The Reds are sending left-hander Wade Miley to the mound for the series opener. Miley has allowed one earned run over his last two starts, totaling 14.1 innings and allowing 14 hits, five walks, and striking out 12. Those metrics could be perpetuated by a Cubs team that can’t figure out lefties. The Cubs rank 15th in on-base plus slugging percentage, 17th in runs batted in while striking out 29.1% of the time.

Staff-ace Kyle Hendricks gets his fifth start this month, and returns have been exceptional. Hendricks has a 2.19 earned run average in July and hasn’t allowed more than two runs in any of his four previous starts. Where a disconnect is occurring is between the number of baserunners he’s allowing and the runs allowed. Hendricks’ walks and hits per inning pitched is the highest it’s been since April, and batters are hitting .277 off the righty this month. Those metrics have increased to 1.38 and .304 since the All-Star break, which is a sign that Hendricks is due for regression.

The Cubs are trending downwards, and Hendricks is due for regression, while Miley is flying high recently and has the underlying metrics to support sustained output. We’re backing the Reds at an underdog price.

The Bet: Reds +108

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Royals +108|White Sox -126

Spread: Royals +1.5 (-152)|White Sox -1.5 (+126)

Total: 9.5 Over -114|Under -106

Odds to Win the World Series: Royals +50000|White Sox +600

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox News, Analysis, and Picks

The Kansas City Royals and Chicago White Sox are positioned on opposite ends of the power rankings spectrum, but that’s not reflected in today’s line. A few indicators support that the White Sox are undervalued in today’s contest and worth a play.

Offensively, the White Sox hold a substantive advantage. Chicago is sending leftie Dallas Keuchel to the mound, with the Royals countering with Mike Minor. Both pitchers are left-handed, and the White Sox have had much better metrics against lefties. The Chi Sox have the fourth-best on-base plus slugging percentage in the majors at .771, with the Royals ranking 20th at .717.

The White Sox will also benefit from having right-handed batter Eloy Jimenez in the lineup for the first time this season. Jimenez ruptured his pectoral muscle in March but has been on the comeback trail since June. He’s poised to make his season debut tonight, and the White Sox will be better because of him.

We also can’t look past Minor’s recent outings. The 10-year veteran has stumbled through his starts, allowing four or more runs in four of his last five starts for an 8.65 earned run average. Free passes continue to hurt Minor as he’s allowed 3.11 walks per nine innings over his five-game sample. That should lead to more baserunners for Chicago, as the White Sox have drawn the seventh most walks in the majors this season.

Runs should be plentiful in tonight’s game, and the White Sox have an advantage offensively, and we’re not expecting the Royals to keep pace. White Sox moneyline is the play to make.

The Bet: White Sox -126