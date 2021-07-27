MLB Betting Guide for July 27th: Two Road Teams Worth Backing

MLB Betting Guide for July 27th

Every MLB team is in action today, meaning we have a full 15-game evening slate. That leaves us with a loaded betting board to sift through to find plays worth making. The home trend from Sunday spilled over into Monday, with home teams winning eight of the nine contests. That makes it 20 wins in 24 games for home teams for an 83.3% hit rate over the last two days.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Rays -158|Yankees +134

Spread: Rays -1.5 (+130)|Yankees +1.5 (-156)

Total: 7.5 Over -118|Under -104

Odds to Win the World Series: Rays +1200|Yankees +3000

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees News, Analysis, and Pick

The Tampa Bay Rays can push the New York Yankees even further out of the AL East playoff picture when these teams meet for the first of three games at the Trop. However, the betting market may be overvaluing the Rays’ chances tonight.

Jordan Montgomery has had the Rays number all season. Montgomery is allowing just 0.90 walks and hits per inning pitched for an opponents’ batting average of .169. What’s inconsistent with those metrics is how many runs the Rays have scored with their limited baserunners. Of the 21 baserunners in Montgomery’s three starts, 12 have come around to score, meaning the Rays are scoring 57.1% of their hitters. That’s almost 20.0% higher than Montgomery’s 39.8% rate this season and is due to come down.

The Rays send Shane McClanahan to the bump to build off his last outing. McClanahan threw 5.0 innings of one-run ball last time out, but there are a few red flags ahead of tonight’s contest. The lefty gives up a lot of hard contact, ranking in the 36th percentile in hard-hit percentage and bottom 30% in average exit velocity. He’ll have to navigate a Yankees lineup that has knocked in the seventh-most home runs against lefties and ranks fourth in on-base plus slugging percentage against southpaws.

The last time McClanahan faced the Yankees, he gave up four earned runs on five hits and two walks in just 3.1 innings pitched. McClanahan may fare better than he did last time, but the Yankees should find a way to get to him.

Montgomery pitched well enough to earn the win in his last start, leaving with the lead and in line for his first win since June 2. We’re betting that Montgomery gets the run support he needs tonight in Tampa and once again limits the Rays hitters.

The Bet: Yankees +134, Under 7.5 -104

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Pirates +110|Brewers -130

Spread: Pirates +1.5 (-156)|Brewers -1.5 (+130)

Total: 8.5 Over -120|Under -102

Odds to Win the World Series: Pirates +50000|Brewers +1200

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers News, Analysis, and Pick

This line looks a little suspicious. The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers, who are 19.5 games up on the Pittsburgh Pirates, enter tonight’s contest as modest -130 favorites.

The starting pitching matchup is contributing to the short price on the Brewers. Brett Anderson has been questionable this season, and that’s putting it mildly. The lefty is near the bottom of every advanced metric, which is plainly illustrated in his 6.39 expected earned run average, which ranks in the bottom 3% of the league. Although, Anderson should benefit from pitching against a Pirates roster that is short on gumption.

The Pirates rank near the bottom of every offensive category. They sit 30th in home runs, 30th in runs batted in, and 30th in slugging percentage so far this season, with their saving grace being their batting average, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Pittsburgh went into sell mode early this season, trading away their best hitter, Adam Frazier, and best bullpen arm, Clay Holmes. That leaves the Pirates with more holes than usual to fill, compounded by a lengthy injured list that includes regulars Colin Moran, Erik Gonzalez, and Ka’ai Tom.

We’re not overthinking this one. The Brewers are the superior team, and the Pirates are decimated by trades and injuries, leaving them with a roster that should get exposed tonight.

The Bets: Brewers -130, Brewers -1.5 +130