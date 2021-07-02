MLB Betting Guide for July 2nd: Two Home Dogs Worth Backing

MLB Betting Guide for July 2nd

We’ll be hoping for sunshine on Friday after weather forced the cancellation of two games from Thursday’s MLB slate. If we’re inferring from the betting lines at FanDuel Sportsbook, we should anticipate some high-scoring games on Friday. Of the 15 games scheduled, eight of those games have totals of 9.0 or higher. Here’s hoping we get an early preview of the weekend fireworks.

These are the wagers we’re looking at on Friday’s slate.

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Nationals +106|Dodgers -124

Spread: Nationals +1.5 (-172)|Dodgers +142

Total: 8 Over -108|Under -112

Odds to Win the World Series: Nationals +5000|Dodgers +400

Washington Nationals vs. Los Angeles Dodgers News, Analysis, and Picks

The Washington Nationals season has been analogous to Max Scherzer’s game log. Things started on the wrong foot, but they’ve found their footing and are back to being competitive night in and night out. Now, Scherzer’s tasked with limiting the defending World Series Champions when the Nats host the Los Angeles Dodgers for the second of four games.

Scherzer has been nearly unhittable over his recent sample of games. The three-time Cy Young winner hasn’t allowed more than five hits or two runs over any of his last nine starts with a sterling strikeout to walk ratio of 81-14. That leaves Scherzer with a strikeout per nine innings metric of 13.47 and a record of 6-2 since May 2.

Julio Urias is back on the mound for the Dodgers tonight as he looks for his first win in his last four starts. However, his recent metrics don’t support that he and the Dodgers should be favored in tonight’s contest. Urias has increased his walks and hits per inning pitched in six straight games, allowing 20 runs over 31.0 innings for an earned run average of 5.81.

The Nats have also been effective at getting to lefties this season. Washington ranks 10th in on-base plus slugging percentage, with a .341 on-base percentage and a .414 slugging percentage in 689 at-bats. Right-handed hitting Trea Turner leads the Nationals with a 1.020 on-base plus slugging percentage, with three home runs and 17 runs scored.

It’s not every day that the Nats are priced as underdogs in a Scherzer start, and that value isn’t worth passing up. We’re backing the Nationals as +106 underdogs at home.

The Bet: Nationals +106

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Pirates +100|Brewers -118

Spread: Pirates +1.5 (-160)|Brewers -1.5 (+132)

Total: 7.5 Over -114|Under -106

Odds to Win the World Series: Pirates +50000|Brewers +1500

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Milwaukee Brewers News, Analysis, and Picks

There will be no shortage of baserunners on Friday night when the Pittsburgh Pirates and Milwaukee Brewers continue their four-game series in the Steel City. Adrian Houser and JT Brubaker are the starting pitchers, and the visiting pitcher comes in with some pretty inflated metrics.

Through 15 games, 14 of which are starts, Houser is allowing an average of 1.39 walks and hits per inning pitched. That number has jumped to 1.62 over his last three starts, in which House has allowed 27 baserunners of 16.2 innings pitched. As expected, that has led to increased output as opponents have scored 11 runs for a 5.94 earned run average over those three games. The Brewers have picked up Houser by scoring 21 runs over those three games, helping Houser avoid any losses.

Brubaker’s metrics are on a downward trend over his recent sample of games. Brubaker is allowing 0.96 walks and hits per inning pitched over his last five starts, resulting in a 3.20 earned run average. However, the young righty has been saddled with three tough luck losses as the Pirates have scored more than three runs just once over that span. Improved performances are also reflected in Brubaker’s home splits as he has a 2.67 earned run average and 0.92 walks and hits per inning pitched.

We’re banking on Brubaker continuing his improved efforts, and that should help the Pirates scratch out a victory over the Brewers. This game features a low total. Houser has been combustible, but he’s also getting a ton of run support, which should help this one easily surpass the 7.5 total.

The Bets: Pirates +100, Over 7.5 -114