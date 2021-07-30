MLB Betting Guide for July 30th: Two Home Teams That are Undervalued

MLB Betting Guide for July 30th

We’re still waiting on the dust to settle after some of the trades from yesterday. The Dodgers have assembled a super team to try and repeat as World Series Champions, which has set off a series of transactions among contending teams as they try to keep pace. More big moves are expected today as teams gear up for the stretch run. We’ll have to consider those roster adjustments as we delve into today’s MLB Betting Guide.

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Blue Jays -225|Royals +188

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (-126)|Royals +1.5 (+105)

Total: 10.5 Over -112|Under -108

Odds to Win the World Series: Blue Jays +2800|Royals +50000

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Kansas City Royals News, Analysis, and Pick

Today marks the first time in nearly two years that the Toronto Blue Jays will play a home game in Toronto. The Jays are hosting the Kansas City Royals as they kick off an 11 game homestand at the Rogers Center for the first time since the 2019 season.

The Jays are rumored to be on the hunt for a starting pitching option as they make a push for a wild card spot in the AL. That means that we shouldn’t expect any losses from their playing roster as they try to chip away at the 4.5 games that separate them from the final wild-card spot. Ross Stripling pitched well enough to win in his last outing, throwing five innings of one-run ball, with six strikeouts and allowing just five hits; however, the Jays offense let him down, and he left with a no-decision. We’re expecting a similar effort from Stripling today, albeit with a much better offensive showing from the Jays.

Daniel Lynch has only thrown 269 pitches in the majors, but early returns are concerning. Lynch is allowing a hard-hit percentage of 48.3% and is getting barrelled 15.5% of the time. The tall lefty’s standard metrics are also worrisome. Lynch gives up 1.75 walks and hits per inning pitched and allows an opponents’ batting average of .348. This has resulted in a 7.88 earned run average which isn’t far off the expected value of 7.74.

The Jays’ bats should come alive against Lynch and the Royals, resulting in actual and metaphorical fireworks. Toronto is going to make the most of their return to the Rogers Center tonight.

The Bet: Blue Jays -225

Miami Marlins vs. New York Yankees, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Marlins +144|Yankees -172

Spread: Marlins +1.5 (-118)|Yankees -1.5 (-102)

Total: 7.5 Over -112|Under -108

Odds to Win the World Series: Marlins +30000|Yankees +2200

Miami Marlins vs. New York Yankees News, Analysis, and Pick

The New York Yankees are feverishly trying to make moves, to move into contention for a postseason berth. Entering Friday, the Yankees sit 3.5 games back of the final wild-card spot and are rumored to be in the mix for Colorado Rockies’ shortstop Trevor Story. There’s no doubt that Story elevates the Yankees for a playoff push, but that could come at the expense of their roster tonight.

New York is waiting on the arrival of Anthony Rizzo and Joey Gallo, and it’s not clear if either will be in the lineup on Friday night. A move for Story would likely include a roster player, which could leave the Yankees shorthanded against the Marlins. Without the left-handed bats of Gallo or Rizzo, the Yankees could be in for a rough ride against Zach Thompson.

Thompson has been outstanding through seven major league starts, posting a 2.45 earned run average and allowing 1.06 walks and hits per inning pitched. His underlying metrics support that he’s keeping batters off balance with his four-pitch mix. Thompson is giving up an expected weighted on-base average of .291 and a barrel percentage of just 8.0% while striking out 9.81 batters per nine innings.

The Yankees have struggled against right-handers all season, posting the 21st-ranked on-base plus slugging percentage at .691, thanks to their fifth-worst batting average, and scoring the seventh-fewest runs. That’s reflected in their recent games, as well, as they haven’t scored more than four runs in any of their last seven games.

Thompson has been electric at home this season and should be able to navigate his way through a Yankees lineup that has struggled against righties this season. We’re making a value play on the underdogs.

The Bets: Marlins +144