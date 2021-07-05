MLB Betting Guide for July 5th: Can the Giants Make it Four Straight Wins?

MLB Betting Guide for July 5th

The fun from a long weekend spills over into Monday in today’s MLB Betting Guide. Schedule makers thought this one through, leaving us with a hefty 11-game schedule to enjoy. The earliest game starts at 6:05 pm ET, but there’s non-stop action until the wee hours of the morning, with two west coast games wrapping up the slate. The fourth of July might be behind us, but we’re still planning for more fireworks tonight.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Giants -205|Cardinals +172

Spread: Giants -1.5 (+100)|Cardinals +1.5 (-120)

Total: 8 Over +100|Under -122

Odds to Win the World Series: Giants +1600|Cardinals +6000

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

San Francisco Giants vs. St. Louis Cardinals News, Analysis, and Picks

The San Francisco Giants halted their four-game slide over the weekend, winning the final three games of the four-game set against the Arizona Diamondbacks. They shift their sights to the St. Louis Cardinals for a three-game series as they look to re-establish their lead atop the NL West.

Kevin Gausman starts for the Giants in the series opener, and he looks to rebound from just the second start this season in which he’s allowed more than two runs. Gausman ranks near the top of the league in many of his metrics. Of note, the righty ranks in the 97th percentile in weighted on-base average, 90th percentile in expected earned run average and 89th percentile in chase rate. One of the only knocks on Kevin Gausman is that he gives up solid contact, but his pitcher-friendly home setting has helped him establish some impressive home splits. Gausman is allowing 0.57 walks and hits per inning pitched and limiting batters to a .123 batting average with 41 strikeouts to just five walks. He’s tough to get to at home.

The Cardinals are in a much different form coming into tonight’s contest. St. Louis dropped three of four against the Rockies over the weekend, falling three games below .500. Their offense was completely ineffective, putting up just six runs in their three losses against the Rockies’ 24th-ranked pitching staff. If the Cards failed to get anything going at Coors Field, it’s not likely their fortunes will change at Oracle Park.

We also have to consider Kwang-Hyun Kim, who is pitching ahead of his metrics. Kim is effective at inducing soft contact, but his underlying metrics are cause for concern. The second-year pitcher from South Korea ranks in the bottom half of the league in expected weighted on-base average and expected earned run average. He ranks even further behind in pitch metrics, ranking in the seventh percentile in fastball spin, 11th percentile in curveball spin, and 13th percentile in whiff percentage. All things considered, batters have a good read on Kim’s pitches.

The Giants are pricey favorites against the Cardinals, and for good reason. They come into tonight’s contest in better form with an advantage in starting pitching and one of the best bullpens in the game. -205 doesn’t accurately reflect the Giants’ chances tonight; we’re backing the home team.

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Mets +116|Brewers -136

Spread: Mets +1.5 (-142)|Brewers -1.5 (+118)

Total: 7 Over -118|Under -104

Odds to Win the World Series: Mets +900|Brewers +1500

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

New York Mets vs. Milwaukee Brewers News, Analysis, and Picks

Two World Series contenders kick off a three-game set in Queen’s tonight when the NL East-leading New York Mets host the NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers. Milwaukee has a substantial advantage in starting pitching, but our analysis indicates that this game should be a low-scoring affair.

Since his first start of the season, Brandon Woodruff has prevented baserunners from getting on base with any consistency. His average walks and hits per inning pitched has ranged from 0.82 to 0.69, and he’s allowed just seven hits and five walks over his last 13.0 innings pitched. That effectiveness has resulted in a top 3.0% league rating in weighted on-base average, and an expected earned run average that ranks in the top 7.0% of MLB pitchers.

Tylor Megill gets the third start of his young career tonight after his first two starts went reasonably well against a potent Atlanta Braves lineup. Megill limited the Braves to 12 baserunners, and five earned runs in 9.1 innings pitched across the two outings. His put-away pitch is his 86 mile per hour slider that has a whiff percentage of 47.4%; his changeup is right behind that at 46.7%. Megill’s mix kept the Braves off-kilter in his last start, striking out eight over 5.0 innings.

Citi Field remains one of the hardest parks to generate runs at. Only Marlins Park has a lower-rated park factor in run production, and only two stadiums rank below the Mets’ ballpark in home run factor. The combination of starting pitching and environment lends itself to a low-scoring game. It’s a low total, but the Mets have had more than seven runs scored in just one of their last nine home games.