MLB Betting Guide for July 9th: Value on the Braves?

MLB Betting Guide for July 9th

It’s the final weekend of baseball action before the MLB All-Star Game in Denver. The action starts in Chicago with a classic Friday afternoon contest between the Cubbies and St. Louis Cardinals and stretches late into the night with four West Coast games. We’re digging through the 15-game slate to find value on the betting board.

These are the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Orioles +124|White Sox -146

Spread: Orioles +1.5 (-128)|White Sox -1.5 (+106)

Total: 10 Over -108|Under -112

Odds to Win the World Series: Orioles +50000|White Sox +850

Baltimore Orioles vs. Chicago White Sox News, Analysis, and Picks

Runs should come early and often when the Baltimore Orioles and Chicago White Sox get down to business in Baltimore. Both teams are sending combustible pitchers to the mound on Friday night for the first game of the weekend series.

Dallas Keuchel is the projected starter for the White Sox, and his last few outings have been forgettable performances. Keuchel has allowed 15 runs, albeit only 12 of those earned, over his last three starts. The lefty has allowed 28 baserunners over that span while tossing only 11.2 innings. Balls are flying off the bats and out of the park, as Keuchel has allowed three home runs over his last two games.

The Orioles aren’t going to make it any easier on him, as they are currently tied for the third-best on-base plus slugging percentage at .774. The O’s have the second-best batting average against lefties, and the fourth-most runs batted in, despite having the 13th-most at-bats. Baltimore is led by Trey Mancini, Cedric Mullins, and Ryan Mountcastle, who all have an on-base plus slugging percentage of .820 or higher.

Baltimore counters with Jorge Lopez, who continues to be a regular in the Orioles rotation, despite getting roughed up regularly. Lopez has allowed four or more runs in four of his last five starts — but it’s worth noting that all of those came on the road. Lopez has recently been more reliable at home, allowing six earned runs over his last three starts, totaling 17.1 innings. His walks and hits per inning pitched has dipped to 1.21 over that span.

Take a look at the Orioles tonight. They have a great track record against lefties, and Lopez has been better at home over his recent sample. This price could come down further as we get closer to the first pitch.

The Bet: Orioles +124

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Marlins +110|Braves -130

Spread: Marlins +1.5 (-156)|Braves -1.5 (+130)

Total: 7.5 Over -105|Under -115

Odds to Win the World Series: Marlins +30000|Braves +4600

Miami Marlins vs. Atlanta Braves News, Analysis, and Picks

The Miami Marlins have a tough hill to climb if they hope to return to the postseason in 2021. Getting three wins off the intradivisional rival Atlanta Braves ahead of the All-Star break would help them carry momentum into the second half of the season.

Zach Thompson will get his sixth MLB start on Friday night, having faced the Braves twice already over the last month. The rookie got the better of the Braves in the first outing, tossing five shutout innings. Atlanta was more successful in the second outing, getting to Thompson for three runs in six innings, with one home run. The book on Thompson is getting thicker, and the Braves have plenty of experience against him over the last month. Thompson doesn’t have anything left to hide going into the third outing.

Similarly, the Marlins have seen Charlie Morton twice already over the last several weeks, which will be their fourth time seeing him this season. Morton has allowed at least four runs in all three of those contests and is giving up 1.57 walks and hits per inning pitched for a 7.63 earned run average. The veteran righty isn’t as bad as his metrics imply, but the Marlins have had his number this season.

There’s an advantage in taking the over tonight. The Braves are well versed in what to expect from Thompson, and the Marlins see Morton’s stuff well. Atlanta is the more talented lineup, though and with the short price isn’t worth passing up on the Braves.

The Bets: Braves -130, Over 7.5