MLB Betting Guide for June 25th: Bet two Dogs on Friday

MLB Betting Guide for June 22nd

We are kicking off another exciting weekend of baseball action with our daily betting guide. Games start at 4:10 pm ET this afternoon, with one doubleheader on tap in Queens, where the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies play a pair of abbreviated games. However, we’re focusing on two intradivisional matchups with well-priced underdogs.

Here are some of the wagers we’re looking at from FanDuel Sportsbook!

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Red Sox +106|Yankees -124

Spread: Red Sox +1.5 (-146)|Yankees -1.5 (+122)

Total: 10 Over -114|Under -106

Odds to Win the World Series: Red Sox +2000|Yankees +1300

Odds courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook. Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees News, Analysis, and Picks

One of the best rivalries writes another chapter in their series as the Boston Red Sox host the New York Yankees for a three-game set. The Yankees are coming in hot, but there is value in backing the home dogs on Friday night.

Martin Perez starts for the Red Sox, and he’s coming off an effective outing, in which he allowed just five baserunners in five innings pitched. As a result, he was able to limit the Kansas City Royals to just one run while striking out three. It was a nice departure from his previous two outings in which he allowed 11 runs in 3.1 innings and the ninth time in 11 outings that he held opponents to three or fewer runs.

Perez won’t get through a ton of innings, but thankfully he has one of the better bullpen’s in baseball coming in to back him up when he’s lifted. Red Sox bullpen arms have the eighth-best earned run average in the majors recording the eighth-most strikeouts.

The Yankees are sending Domingo German to the mound, coming into tonight’s AL East matchup in poor form. German hasn’t made it out of the fourth inning in either one of his last two starts, allowing a combined 11 total runs and 20 baserunners while striking out just eight. The long ball has hurt German over his recent starts, allowing seven dingers over his last five starts. That could prove troublesome against the Red Sox, who have six batters with nine or more home runs.

Starting pitching favors the Red Sox tonight, as German’s form is cause for concern against a hard-hitting lineup. We’re taking a stance on the Red Sox as home underdogs.

The Bet: Red Sox +106

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Marlins -156|Nationals +132

Spread: Marlins -1.5 (+138)|Nationals +1.5 (-166)

Total: 7.5 Over -110|Under -110

Odds to Win the World Series: Marlins +14000|Nationals +8000

Miami Marlins vs. Washington Nationals News, Analysis, and Picks

The Washington Nationals are playing like a team possessed, reminiscent of their World Series-winning season. The Nats got off to a slow start in the 2019 season, opening 19-31 before ending the season two games above .500 and eventually winning it all. It’s a similar narrative in 2021, as the Nats started 26-35 but have since won 10 of 11 to creep back up to .500, good enough for second in the NL East.

Although Jon Lester isn’t the pitcher he once was, he has been extremely effective over his recent sample of games. Lester has allowed seven earned runs over his last five starts, inducing a lot of soft contact. Opponents have been limited to an average exit velocity of 88.0 miles per hour, ranking the 37-year-old veteran in the top 65th percentile of the league.

Lester’s job will be made easier by a Miami Marlins roster that has been adverse to left-handed pitching this season. The Marlins rank 28th in the league in on-base plus slugging percentage against lefties, recording the seventh most strikeouts and fifth-fewest home runs.

Albeit, the Nats will have a hard time getting to Pablo Lopez, who has been brilliant at home this season. Lopez has a sparkling 1.89 earned run average with 0.94 walks and hits per inning pitched. The Nats have a history of getting to Lopez, though, as Lopez has compiled a 5.45 earned run average with 1.61 walks and hits per inning pitched in his career against them. Juan Soto has Lopez’s number to the tune of a 1.526 on-base plus slugging percentage in 17 career at-bats.

The Nationals are hitting the ball well, while the Marlins are not. Miami has recorded just five runs over their previous four games, recording a combined 21 hits across those four games. Washington is the better team, but they aren’t priced like it. We’re taking the Nats as dogs in Miami.

The Bet: Nationals +136