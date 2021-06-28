MLB Betting Guide for June 28th

We are sifting through an 11-game slate to find value on today’s MLB betting board. Of that 10 games currently available for wagering at FanDuel Sportsbook, all 10 home teams are priced as favorites. We’ve found one road dog worth backing and one home favorite whose price doesn’t accurately reflect their chances tonight.

Here are the teams we’re backing in today’s MLB Betting Guide!

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Yankees -166|Angels +140

Spread: Yankees -1.5 (+114)|Angels +1.5 (-134)

Total: 10 Over -118|Under -104

Odds to Win the World Series: Yankees +1300|Angels +6500

New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Angels News, Analysis, and Picks

The New York Yankees are using Monday’s encounter against the Los Angeles Angels as a bullpen day, as they deploy Michael King as an opener in an attempt to snap a three-game skid. The trouble is, their bullpen hasn’t been that good recently.

The Yankees finished the weekend by dropping all three games against the Boston Red Sox, making it four losses over their last six games. New York’s bullpen has thrown 18 innings over that span, giving up a total of 12 runs for an earned run average of 6.00. One of the biggest issues is the number of baserunners that the bullpen is allowing. Bullpen arms have allowed 24 men to get on base in that span, failing to keep the Yankees in games.

Compounding the issue is the lack of run production that the Yankees are getting from their bats. The Yankees have scored three or fewer runs in seven of their last 13 games. That span has seen that Yankees slip to 13th in on-base plus slugging percentage and 27th in runs batted in.

The Angels send Dylan Bundy to the mound to build off Sunday’s 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays. Bundy has struggled this season, but his recent outings show that he may be turning a corner. His first win of the season came three starts ago, and although Bundy wasn’t able to follow that up with consecutive above-average performances, he rebounded in his next start. That makes it two of three outings in which Bundy has allowed two or fewer runs, and he gets a Yankees squad that is trending down.

Pitching remains an issue for the Angels, but their offense remains productive. They should be able to get to a Yankees bullpen that has struggled recently, allowing them to win consecutive games for the first time in over a week.

The Bet: Angels +140

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Rockies -130|Pirates +110

Spread: Rockies -1.5 (+142)|Pirates +1.5 (-172)

Total: 11.5 Over -104|Under -118

Odds to Win the World Series: Rockies +50000|Pirates +50000

Colorado Rockies vs. Pittsburgh Pirates News, Analysis, and Picks

Kyle Freeland is another pitcher who has struggled this season but is coming off a promising outing. Freeland held the Seattle Mariners to five hits, one walk, and one run in six innings pitched, but it wasn’t enough for the left-hander to get the win as the Mariners went on to win 2-1. The seven strikeouts Freeland had in that game were the most of the season.

We’re expecting Freeland to build some momentum against the Pittsburgh Pirates, who continue to struggle against left-handed pitching. The Pirates have the second-worst on-base plus slugging percentage against lefties this season, scoring the fourth-fewest runs and recording only 15 home runs. Coors Field is a hitter-friendly park, but that won’t offset their struggles against left-handed pitching.

Tyler Anderson toes the rubber for the Pirates, and his recent road performances can’t be ignored. Anderson has given up 10 hits in each of his last two road starts, leading to 15 earned runs and four home runs. The Rockies rake against lefties, slugging .439 with the third-best on-base plus slugging percentage at .768. Their home metrics are even better, as they have the second-best on-base plus slugging percentage and lead the majors with 227 runs batted in. It’s almost a foregone conclusion that Anderson’s road struggles will continue.

The Rockies are priced as short home favorites but have the offensive metrics stacked substantially in their favor. Freeland doesn’t have to be great to limit the Pirates, who are among the worst teams in the league against lefties. That’s enough to warrant a play on the Rockies at -130 or better.

The Bet: Rockies -130