MLB Betting Guide for June 29th: Value on the Giants?

MLB Betting Guide for June 29th

Favorites cruised through last night’s slate, winning eight of the 10 games. Home teams are heavy chalk again on Tuesday, with 10 of the 12 available lines favoring the home side. That’s not going to prevent us from finding value on the betting board at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Here are the wagers we’re looking at in today’s MLB Betting Guide!

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Blue Jays -210|Mariners +176

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5 (-108)|Mariners +1.5 (-111)

Total: 10 Over -105|Under -115

Odds to Win the World Series: Blue Jays +3000|Mariners +14000

Toronto Blue Jays vs. Seattle Mariners News, Analysis, and Picks

The Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners get re-acquainted for a three-game set at Sahlen Field in Buffalo. Line makers have set a high total in tonight’s contest, but a few factors suggest this one stays under the number.

The Jays send Robbie Ray to the mound for his 15th start of the season, and the veteran lefty is coming in in good form. Ray has won three of his last five starts, allowing a combined eight earned runs and 33 baserunners while striking out 43 over 28.1 innings. That equals an earned run average of 2.54 and 13.66 strikeouts per nine innings.

Ray’s path to another strong outing will be facilitated by a Mariners team that struggles against left-handed pitching. Seattle ranks 27th in on-base plus slugging percentage, which is only marginally better than their league-worst batting average. The Mariners’ run production has been surprisingly efficient despite the M’s terrible batting metrics. Seattle ranks 16th in runs batted in and runs scored, which is contraindicated in their production metrics. That suggests that the Mariners will see some fallout as production balances with output.

Chris Flexen starts for Mariners, and he’s been effective over his recent sample of games. Flexen has allowed just one goal over his last 14.2 innings pitched, striking out 14 and walking two. The 26-year-old righty uses a healthy four-pitch mix to keep batters off balance at the plate, decreasing his earned run average in each of his last three starts and his walks and hits per inning pitched in five straight games.

The indicators point towards a low-scoring game in Buffalo tonight, and that’s our preferred play in this one.

The Bet: Under 10 -115

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants, Moneyline, Total, and Odds

Moneyline: Dodgers -156|Giants +132

Spread: Dodgers -1.5 (+136)|Giants +1.5 (-164)

Total: 7.5 Over +100|Under -122

Odds to Win the World Series: Dodgers +390|Giants +1700

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Francisco Giants News, Analysis, and Picks

The battle for NL West supremacy rages on Tuesday when the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants conclude a mini two-game set. The Dodgers were victorious on Monday, but the Giants are worth a look tonight.

One of the biggest factors impacting the Giants’ success is Kevin Gausman starting. Gausman has been lights out all season, ranking in the top 8.0% of MLB pitchers in expected weighted on-base average, chase rate, and expected earned run average. He hasn’t missed a beat at any point this season, limiting opponents to two or fewer earned runs in 14 of his 15 starts. Gausman plied his trade against the Dodgers at the end of May, tossing six scoreless with two hits, zero walks, and seven strikeouts.

The Dodgers counter with Walker Buehler, who is coming off his first loss of the season. Buehler has been effective this season, but his most recent outing could be foreshadowing what to expect moving forward. The hard-throwing righty gives up solid contact, with a hard-hit percentage of 38.8%, an expecting slugging percentage in the 50th percentile, and getting barrelled 8.8% of the time, ranking in the bottom 42.0% of the league. That could spell trouble against a Giants squad that ranks sixth in slugging percentage and first in home runs.

Take note of these over trends — the Giants have gone over in three of Gausman’s last five starts, and the Dodgers have gone over in six of Buehler’s last seven starts.

Plus-money on the over 7.5 total is enough to get us to bite on the total. We’re also backing the Giants as they look to split the two-game series and avoid letting the Dodgers gain more ground in the NL West race.

The Bets: Giants +132, Over 7.5 +100