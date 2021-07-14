MLB Betting: The Brewers Have Great Odds to Win The 2021 National League Pennant

Which MLB futures offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let’s see where we can zero in.

We've reached the halfway point of the MLB season, and it's time to take a look at the National League Pennant futures on FanDuel Sportsbook.

We’ve reached the halfway point of the MLB season, and it’s time to take a look at the National League Pennant futures on FanDuel Sportsbook. The Los Angeles Dodgers (+190) are currently the favorites to win for the pennant for the fourth time in five years, but let’s look at some teams with longer odds and more value.

San Diego Padres +450

The San Diego Padres had plenty of hype coming into the season, and that has continued through the first half of the year. Their +450 odds to win the National League pennant are solid, and despite sitting 6.0 games back in the NL West, they have all the pieces to make a run in the playoffs.

There’s no doubt the Padres are facing a bit of an uphill battle when it comes to their division or the playoffs, so let’s break things down quickly. The San Francisco Giants are in first place in the NL West, the Los Angeles Dodgers are 2.0 games behind, and the Padres are 6.0 games behind. The Dodgers are holding the first Wild Card spot in the National League, with the Padres holding the second spot. If this holds until the end of the season, the Padres would have to win the Wild Card round against the Dodgers, which would be the start of a long and tough road to the National League pennant.

But they can do it, as their team is built for the playoffs.

At first look, the Padres might be known for their potent hitters, but their pitching staff is just as good. Among National League teams, the Padres come in with the fourth-best (3.78) skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and the fourth-best (25.8%) strikeout rate, and they allow the seventh-fewest (1.12) HR/9.

Some of those numbers get even better when we specifically look at their bullpen.

Their bullpen carries a 3.68 SIERA, which is the second-best in the National League, and their 25.1% strikeout rate is the sixth-best. They also allow just 1.03 HR/9, which is the fifth-best among NL teams. As the game goes on and gets tighter, the Padres’ pitching staff actually gets better.

Of course, their offense is great, and I could go on and on about the power potential they have on a nightly basis. But it’s their pitching that will push them further into the playoffs and has shown they are among the best in the National League.

It may end up being a tough path for the Padres to win the National League pennant, but they have pieces to get it done and offer good value at +450 right now.

Milwaukee Brewers +650

If you are looking for more value on a National League pennant bet, the Milwaukee Brewers at +650 could be the answer.

The first half of the season was interesting, to say the least, for the Brewers, as they had plenty of ups and downs. At the beginning of May, they went 4-13 to start the month but finished it 8-2. They then went 13-1 at the end of June into the beginning of July, showing they should be considered one of the best teams in the league.

The odds for the Brewers (+650) have them as the fifth-best in the National League where, again, the Dodgers (+190) lead the way. The Brewers’ odds are rather interesting for a few reasons, and, ultimately, they might be too high. By that I mean they could be +500 or +400, and I would say that looks good.

The +650 odds are standing out due to the fact the Brewers lead the NL Central by 4.0 games, which is the largest of any division lead in the National League. They are, at least right now, in the safest spot to make the playoffs, the first step on the path towards the National League pennant.

Yet, the New York Mets (+450) have a smaller division lead and have shorter odds. Even the Padres, mentioned above, have shorter odds and are in third place in the NL West. Both of those teams are in less secure spots and are deemed more likely to win the National League pennant based on their odds.

It’s not as if the Brewers are doing this out of nowhere. Their pitching staff has the third-best (3.74) SIERA and the second-best (27.4%) strikeout rate, and they are only allowing 1.06 HR/9, which is the fourth-best in the National League.

For how well the Brewers are playing, the lead they have in their division, and the strength of their pitchers, it’s clear the +650 is a fantastic value to win the National League pennant.