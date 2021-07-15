MLB Betting: The White Sox Are in The Driver’s Seat to Win the 2021 American League Pennant

Which MLB games offer betting value on FanDuel Sportsbook? Let’s see where we can zero in.

Please note that lines are subject to change after this article is published, which impacts betting advice. All betting lines were taken from FanDuel Sportsbook, and you can check here to see their most updated numbers. You can also look at our oddsFire tool to get a feel for what the betting public is doing.

The American League pennant race is shaping up to be one of the best we’ve had in years and there several teams in the mix. Right now, the Houston Astros lead the way at +200 to win the American League pennant, but there are two other teams you should consider betting.

Boston Red Sox +500

The Boston Red Sox have the third-best odds (+550) to win the American League pennant and offer some good value at the halfway point in the MLB season. After missing the playoffs last year, the Red Sox have returned to form and are holding down first place in the AL East by 1.5 games over the Tampa Bay Rays. Despite being tied for the best record in the American League, the Red Sox odds are a bit longer compared to the Astros (+200) and the Chicago White Sox (+330), the latter of which we’ll get to in a bit.

This is due in part to having the smallest division lead and, frankly, seeing their starting pitchers overperform in the first half of the season. We can objectively and factually say both the Astros (4.14 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA)) and the White Sox (3.75 SIERA) have better starting pitchers this season. This may play a part as to why Boston’s (4.20 SIERA) odds are at +500, combined with a slight lead in the AL East.

However, there is some good news on the horizon for the Red Sox, as starting pitcher Chris Sale is moving through his Tommy John rehab and is set to make a start. If the rehab stays on track, Sale is set to rejoin the Red Sox at some point in August. This could provide a solid boost to their starters, who hold the 4.20 SIERA mentioned above, which is the eighth-best in the American League.

I say all of this and haven’t mentioned that they still have one of the best offenses in the league

Of course, we don’t know how much of an impact Sale would be able to make upon his return to the starting rotation. How strong will he truly be? How many innings can he pitch?

Those are among a list of other questions, but buying in at +500 for a team currently leading their division, is on the track to getting healthier, and has one of the best offenses in the league seems like a solid futures bet.

Chicago White Sox +330

Even though the Chicago White Sox (+330) don’t have the longest odds, they are in a great spot to make a playoff run. To say the White Sox are in the driver’s seat right now is a bit of an understatement.

At the halfway point in the season, the White Sox hold an 8.0-game lead over the Cleveland Indians, who are the only other team in their division that is over .500. The AL Central is the weakest division, and the White Sox are proving that with a 30-15 record against divisional opponents. The Astros (3.5 game lead) are always going to battle it out in the AL West with the Oakland Athletics, while the Red Sox hold a slight lead (1.5 games) over the Rays.

This has helped push the White Sox to the top of the American League, putting them in a spot to control their path through the playoffs. If they hold onto the first seed, which looks likely due to their easy divisional opponents, they would play the winner of the Wild Card round come playoff time. They would also hold home-field advantage in any matchup on their path to the American League pennant.

Combine this with the fact the White Sox pitching staff holds an American League-best 3.66 SIERA and 27.5% strikeout rate, they have what it takes to dominate down the stretch and dominate once the postseason arrives.

To top it all off, their already strong offense is set to get some reinforcements, as both Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert have started rehab assignments to varying degrees.

While the odds aren’t super long for the White Sox, they have everything lined up to put themselves in a fantastic spot to make a run at the American League pennant.