MLB Edge: New York Mets Vs. New York Yankees

The subway series kicks off tonight in the Bronx as the New York Yankees host the New York Mets for a three-game set at Yankee Stadium.

What they Have Done Lately

The Yankees enter the series sitting in fourth place in the AL East nine games back of division-leading Boston. New York has gone 4-6 in their past ten and come in off an 11-8 loss to the Angles on Wednesday.

New York’s other team remains atop the National League East with a 41-36 mark but like their cross-town rivals come in losers in six of their past ten games. The Mets come in off a pair of losses in Atlanta and have dropped four of five.

Pitching Matchup

This series begins with an interesting pitching matchup between Taijuan Walker of the Mets and Yanks’ lefty Jordan Montgomery. Walker’s done a tremendous job filling in for Noah Syndergaard in the rotation this year posting a 6-3 record with a fantastic 2.38 era and 82 strikeouts in 79 innings.

On the other side of the mound, Montgomery has been a decent backend starter for the Yankees with a 3-2 mark and an ERA just north of four. The 28-year-old is also averaging almost a K an inning with 80 strikeouts on the year.

Comparing Offenses

The Mets have really struggled at the plate over the last two weeks. New York has been battling both injuries and inconsistencies and has an MLB worst OPS of .586 while the Yankees are over 200 points better during that stretch.

DJ LeMahieu has turned it on lately for the Bronx Bombers and had more RBI in June than the first two months of the season combined. His .292 average last month is by far his best month of this season and he has had some success against Walker. The former Colorado Rockies infielder has a near career .300 batting average versus Walker in 21 at-bats so he’s someone to keep an eye on tonight.

Odds and Picks

The Yankees come into this one as the favorites at the FanDuel Sportsbook. They are -152 on the moneyline and +122 to cover the 1.5 run line. The Mets hold a lot of value at +128 but the question is can the Mets’ offense give Walker the run support he needs? I would lean toward no as New York’s National League club has just struggled too much and can’t be relied upon. As long as the Yankees’ run line stays above +110 that is the bet to make tonight.