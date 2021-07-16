MLB Edge: Rangers vs. Blue Jays Breakdown

Rangers vs. Blue Jays Outlook

The second half of the baseball season is kicking off today, and the young and exciting Toronto Blue Jays host the Texas Rangers in their Buffalo home away from home stadium. Toronto enters the three-game set trailing the Boston Red Sox by eight games for the AL East crown and is four out in the wild card race.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the diamond, the Rangers are having another season to forget. Texas has struggled for most of this season and sits with the second-worst record in the American League.

Starting Pitching Matchup

The starters for this game have already been announced, and the Jays will send their best arm from the first half to the mound. Robbie Ray has been a hugely pleasant surprise for Toronto, leading the team with a 3.13 ERA. If he can get a W over the hapless Rangers, he’ll share the club lead in wins at eight with Hyun-jin Ryu. Ray also has a huge team lead in strikeouts with 130 on the year compared to second placer Steven Matz with 82.

Texas will counter with the 5-5 Jordan Lyles, who is rocking an ERA approaching five. The mediocre Lyles has 76 strikeouts in 96 innings and a WHIP of 1.44. Texas’ starter is also allowing opponents to hit almost .290 on the year. Neither team has much experience versus the opposing starting pitcher, but Marcus Semien does have three hits off Lyles in seven at-bats.

Odds and Picks

The Blue Jays enter this game of the series as pretty heavy favorites sitting at -245 on the FanDuel Sportsbook moneyline. If you are looking for more value, consider them at -125 on the 1.5 run line, as the juice is too heavy for a straight-up win. Roll with it as long as it stays above -150. Toronto has one of the best offenses in baseball and they’ve been extremely effective with Ray on the mound.

Even though Toronto has the ability to put up ten by themselves, the total at 9.5 feels a tad too high. Look to the under where the juice is at -106 as the Rangers will likely struggle to score on Ray.