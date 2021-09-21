MLB Futures: AL Wildcard Race

It’s been quite a race in the American League as 4.5 games separate five teams for the two wild-card spots. It’s hard to rule any team out now, especially if one of them gets hot and goes on a long winning streak. We’ve already seen this happen in the National League with the Cardinals as they rattled off nine straight wins to take a three-game lead for the final wild-card spot.

The Boston Red Sox might be trying to replicate that performance, considering they have a five-game winning streak of its own. At 86-65, Boston’s in the first wild card spot with a 1.5 game lead. The Athletics are currently two games behind the Blue Jays for the second wild-card spot, but Oakland has the most challenging remaining schedule of the teams in the race.

Oakland has 12 games left: six against the Houston Astros (89-61) and six against the Seattle Mariners (81-69).

As for the Yankees, they’re a half-game out of the second wild-card spot, and they have the second-toughest remaining schedule of the five teams with nine of 11 games against the Rays, Red Sox, and Blue Jays.

The teams with the less demanding strength of schedule are the Red Sox, who have 11 games against opponents with a .439 winning percentage, and the Blue Jays, who have 12 games remaining against opponents with a .466 win percentage.

You might not be able to find odds on which teams will make the playoffs, but you can still bet these teams to win the pennant or even the World Series outright over at FanDuel Sportsbook.